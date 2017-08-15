This Crazy Expensive, High Tech Furniture Will Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel A Little Bigger

Tiny houses are cool and trendy and hip and all, but where are you supposed to put all your, you know, stuff? Wired has the answer: inside this super expensive, high-tech furniture of the future:





You can pre-order your one of these bad boys over at Ori's website. They don't list a price, but Wired says it should run you about $10,000.

Of course you could always achieve this effect on the cheap with a bunch of cleverly designed drawers and doors, like this 86-square foot Parisian mini-apartment. Or this slightly-larger-but-equally-modular space. Or you could go full minimalist like this guy living in a tricked out storage unit.

Or you could splurge on some things to make the home you have just a bit more comfy. It's up to you.