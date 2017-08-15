THE SMALL SPACE AGE

This Crazy Expensive, High Tech Furniture Will Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel A Little Bigger

Tiny houses are cool and trendy and hip and all, but where are you supposed to put all your, you know, stuff? Wired has the answer: inside this super expensive, high-tech furniture of the future:

 Wired


You can pre-order your one of these bad boys over at Ori's website. They don't list a price, but Wired says it should run you about $10,000.

Of course you could always achieve this effect on the cheap with a bunch of cleverly designed drawers and doors, like this 86-square foot Parisian mini-apartment. Or this slightly-larger-but-equally-modular space. Or you could go full minimalist like this guy living in a tricked out storage unit

Or you could splurge on some things to make the home you have just a bit more comfy. It's up to you.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SNACKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

These Protein Bars Are Magic

72 diggs rxbar.com
RXBAR is a whole food protein bar made with a handful of clean, all-real ingredients. No gluten, no dairy and no added sugar. The best part? It actually tastes good. Check them out now and get 12 for $20.