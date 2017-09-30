Company Accidentally Posts Hilariously Honest Job Description

Time Out NY is looking for a new photo editor. That's right, a full time photo editor, not freelancers. Why? Well, someone accidentally posted their entire rationale in the job posting, and oh man, poor Melissa:

If you prefer not to read a screenshot, here's the full description (which had not been updated at time of this posting) reads:



The current situation with the Photo team in the US i.e. Melissa Sinclair, is not a long-term solution. Currently, we have an agreed budget of $2,200 per issue for a freelance Photo Editor, 10 hours work at $22 p/h, which would normally be completely fine, however the issue is that Melissa physically cannot find good enough candidates to fill these freelance positions, and at the current rate of magazine production, she needs multiple people available to work on multiple cities, simultaneously. Because she can't find people for these freelance positions, she's been forced to do all of this work herself, and is currently completely swamped and overwhelmed, the design team has had to chip in to help her, which is not ideal, but has been required to get the magazines out the door on time. Joel is in agreement with Tom Hislop that for a considerably smaller amount of money, we could definitely solve this issue by replacing all these freelancers with a single full-time position. Currently, we're spending $48,400 per year on freelance Photo editors for these cities, 22 magazines in total, at $2,200 per issue. We could definitely hire a Photo Editor for 40-45K, and having them full-time in the office would make them a far more valuable asset than relying on Freelancers. Tom would like to address this asap, especially as we have a really busy magazine schedule coming up in October, and our current setup is not a long-term solution, I'm concerned about Melissa getting burnt out and potentially wanting to leave. ​







If you're a photo editor looking for a job, it looks like Time Out is desperate to hire someone.





[Via Brandy Zadrozny]