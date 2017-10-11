THE WORLD ON A STRING

Take A Deep Breath Before You Watch These Guys Tightrope Walk Between Two Hot Air Balloons

This super-short documentary follows "The Flying Frenchies" as they traverse a thin rope tethered between two hot air balloons. And, to be clear, they are wearing parachutes throughout, so — though it remains incredibly epic — it's also safe.

(Fair warning: there are clowns aboard the hot air balloons for some strange reason.)

 


[National Geographic]

