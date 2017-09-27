This Utterly Baffling Card Trick Has A Super Simple Explanation

Watch this video — if you figure out how the trick works, we salute you, because it's very slickly done:





Not sure how it works? We don't blame you, we couldn't figure it out either, but the wisdom of the YouTube commenters cracked it: The magician is using a special set of cards where the corners on the 3 and Ace cards are switched, like so (that's an actual ace at the top):

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/85f4918124894e1992102b14c404038f_d66e2657cfcd474590d10a0b17b9732f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Rewatching the video, you'll notice that the magician is always covering the false corners of the cards — and that he willingly shows off the entire 2 card, which is normal. It's an impressive piece of sleight of hand and coordination to keep those false corners hidden so smoothly.