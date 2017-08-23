This App Helps Make The Internet Safe For 40 Million Users

*Straightens tinfoil hat* The internet is out to get us. Slowly, surely, we're signing over our privacy with each browser we open and link we click.

Beyond hackers, scammers, thieves and other railroad track villains trying to steal your personal information, you also gotta worry about the government. This year the government decided, in a landmark decision, to completely and totally deregulate your Internet Service Provider's (ISP) access to and rights with your browsing data and app history usage. Yes, your entire browsing history. Even the bit you wipe when you have family visiting from out of state.

Previously, your ISP needed to obtain some kind of consent from you before taking your personal data. That's changed. To fully articulate the data that's now available: the places you've lived, whether you have kids, the addresses you frequent the most, what you watch, what you listen to, your political leanings, your religious affiliation and a whole heck of a lot more.

For what? Aggressive advertising. Why does that matter? See above.

You don't want an inventory everything and anything you've ever looked up/displayed interest in/purchased adding you to their "buy us please" marketing programs. Also, with all this freshly renewed accessibility, it begs the question: what else could be done with all this information (on you) floating out there in the free market?

We don't want to find out. Thankfully, there are VPNs out there to save the day. Think of a VPN like an invisibility cloak. It totally and completely encrypts your internet connection, creating a private tunnel you can crawl through and access your desired online resources, whatever they might be. That's because VPNs use their own private servers, versus your ISP's servers, to give you access to the internet. And because your ISP can't see what you're doing when you use the Internet through a VPN, you stay anonymous.

Not all VPNs are equal though, and you're going to want a solid one like this ZenMate Premium: 2-Yr Subscription. Some highlights include:

It's the world's most trusted VPN service, with more than 41 million users.

You can browse securely on any Wi-Fi connection – public or private.

Stop anyone from tracking your online activity/behavior.

Bypass government censorship when traveling or living abroad (i.e., watch Netflix or catch up on 'Game of Thrones' from anywhere.)

ZenMate uses top-level encryption to keep your passwords and banking information safe, and includes an easy-to-use browser extension to switch your proxy location (a choice of 30 countries and counting).

Buy it here for $89.99, or 58% off the original price of $215.





