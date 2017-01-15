What The Reviews Have To Say About HBO's 'The Young Pope'

​The Young Pope, starring Jude Law as the entirely fictional first American (and, it must be noted, young) Pope Pius XIII has already aired in its entirety in the UK on Sky Atlantic. The show's blunt title has inspired some funny tweets, but with noted Italian director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) at the helm and Diane Keaton joining Jude Law on the cast, the show can't simply be reduced to a silly name.

Pope Pius XIII is the former Archbishop of New York, Lenny Belardo. Following his election to the papacy, Pius (a name chosen to reflect his conservative leanings) starts butting heads with the cardinals who hoped that a fresh-faced American pope would improve the church's image. This Sunday, The Young Pope — ok, still funny — gets its American debut on HBO at 9 pm ET. Here's what the reviews have to say:

The Show Is High On Intrigue, Both Political And Surreal

Lenny’s election was engineered by Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando), Vatican Secretary of State, who assumed the 47-year-old would be a more malleable candidate than the bookie’s favorite, Cardinal Michael Spencer (James Cromwell). Oh, how wrong can a cardinal be? From their first meeting, Pius makes clear he won’t be taking any advice from Voiello, whom he treats with the holier-than-thou superiority of an imperious snot-nosed CEO impatiently addressing an office intern.

[Variety]

There’s a conventional drama in here somewhere about power, faith and corruption, but The Young Pope always seems to zig when you expect it to zag. Sorrentino’s scripts are spiked with surreal dream sequences, random flashes of nudity and a strangely juvenile sense of humor. (Sister Mary sleeps in a T-shirt that says, “I’m a Virgin, But This Is an Old Shirt.”)

[TVLine]





Jude Law's Good Whether He's Being The Pope Or Lenny

It’s a lacerating performance – his young pope is brutally calculating, occasionally almost charming and never less than terrifying. Seeing him eviscerate, in casual, leisurely fashion, anyone who fails to serve his needs – from the ageing nun who has waited on three pontiffs and presumes to kiss his forehead to the Prefect for the Congregation of the Clergy – is to watch the devil at work.

[The Guardian]

Law is terrific as Pius—his voice crackling with anger—but he’s better still as Lenny, the man who, in private, marvels at the fact that he has risen to one of the world’s highest offices. Pius believes far more strongly in his own calling to greatness than he does in the vitriol he spits about redoubled faith. The rhetoric, devoured by his fans and tolerated by those still hoping to regain control, allows him to further cement his own power.

[Time]





Sorrentino's Particular Pacing May Entice Or Frustrate You

One of the interesting elements of this 10-part miniseries is seeing how Sorrentino translates his big-screen exuberance to the more deliberate pace of television. And if this first installment gives us any indication (running two hours, these are actually the first two episodes), the director seems to have acclimated with ease. Instead of presenting that opening image and moving on the next dazzler, over a slow-burn two hours he investigates it, teasing out who the man is and what the image means.

[IndieWire]

Though his stories have never lacked for a certain spark of innovation – this one included – the movies themselves feel stifling and overworked, gorgeous to behold but stuck in a sort of stylistic amber. There’s something to be said about how such an overtly pre-ordained, exhaustively mapped out kind of vision would work as a crucial reflection of the rigid mandates and doctrines of Catholicism, but even if that’s the point, it’s one that is made early on and repeated without merciful end throughout at least the first half of the series.

[Collider]





If Nothing Else, 'The Young Pope' Delivers On Its Premise — Twisting Your Notions Of The Church And Papacy

In his first homily to the overflowing crowds in St. Peter's, which he insists on holding at night, the clear sky is streaked by sinister lightning and the faithful are drenched in a sudden downpour. But that's nothing compared to the dire future he lays before their eyes as Catholics who need to think only of God, 24 hours a day. Could he be about to turn the Church into an extremist, fundamentalist organization? One thing is sure: His message has nothing in common with the love and brotherhood preached by the current Pope Francis.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Take, for instance, a scene in which Pius gets dressed to address his Cardinals. LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It” plays, thumping and vacuous, as we see Law slowly try on his robes and his miter, adding various juicily colored rings atop his gloves. The camera eats up every bit of finery, fascinated by the pomp.

[Time]





TL;DR

You may find the way The Young Pope mixes campy moments in with papal intrigue and Euro-flair dream sequences a little tedious to hang with. However, if the idea of a power-mad, Cherry Coke Zero-swilling, Brooklyn-born pope is up your alley, Jude Law and Paolo Sorrentino deliver on it (and hey, season two is already in development).





Watch The Trailer





Psst... Did We Mention That The Pope... Is Young?

The phrase "young pope" has set the internet ablaze with spicy memes— here's a selection of our favorites:

The Young Pope (2017) pic.twitter.com/yMHsyshhwW — cofounder of my ass (@bobby) January 10, 2017

Theory: BOSS BABY and "The Young Pope" are forming the foundation of what I'm going to call the "Babyverse" — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 6, 2017

Young Pope: I low key love vaporwave. Don't @ me.



Cardinal Starchly: WH-WH-WHAAAAT???



The Young Pope Will Be Right Back — The Cozy Dark (@bombsfall) January 5, 2017

i wish there was one memorable song in LA LA LAND so I could at least make a Young Pope joke out of the lyrics — slackbot (@pareene) January 7, 2017





a show as creative as "the Young Pope" needs an equally creative theme song pic.twitter.com/YXeAFR1urQ — miel (@miel) January 9, 2017

🎶i'm a bitch / i'm a lover / i'm the pope / only younger🎶 — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 4, 2017



