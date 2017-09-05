The Secret World of DevOps And Why You Need In

As much as the world of application and software development is on the rise, so too is the very necessary mechanism of DevOps.

Making internet stuff is not easy. Web design and software/application development is tricky, and sometimes the work of engineers/programmers and operations teams can clash. Priorities differ, there are different tools and methodologies for each, and the list goes on. As such, it's pretty common for there to be gaps in understanding — teams can be siloed, and it can be difficult to stay on the same page.

But there's got to be a happy medium ground for both, right? Meet the world of DevOps: where operations and development intersect. A common issue for development scenarios is that developers will create the product or application in one environment, then send the end result over to operations for deployment. But because the environment changed, operational issues arise, conflicts can easily occur and the schedule for deployment is negatively impacted.

DevOps exists as a function to better the software delivery chain, similarly to the way project managers help ensure tasks are completed as efficiently as possible. DevOps engineers and teams help organize roles and communication amongst teammates, produce faster turnarounds for deadlines, and implement checkpoints and changes throughout the web software development lifecycle — all based off what's essentially an agile web development methodology.

As a result, the entire organization often sees improved performance, once development and operations teams are able to work together with a more holistic understanding of each other's processes. Over enough time, code is released on a much faster basis, and the ability to pivot when there's a challenge or change to business requirement improves tremendously. In many ways, it's a step away from how things are traditionally done, in favor of a more integrated perspective.

Some additional benefits of DevOps teams:

High-performing organizations deploy 200 times more frequently than low performers, with 2,555 times faster lead times

High-performing organizations spend 22 percent less time on unplanned work

High performers spend 50 percent less time remediating security issues

If you want to join the world of DevOps, a training like The Ultimate DevOps Mastery Bundle helps train you in the necessary skills you need to be a DevOps engineer. This bundle includes more than 69 hours of hands-on instruction in systems like AWS, Linux, Docker and more. We break down what's included below:

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide

You'll prepare for the WS Certified Solutions Architect Professional exam, showing your expertise in AWS, the leader in providing cloud computing solutions to corporate environments.

Learn Redis from Scratch

This course trains you to handle Redis, one of the fastest growing NoSQL database solutions today. From basic to advanced lessons, learn more about this open-source data structure server.

Become An AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate

Learn about Amazon's various databases like RDS, DynamoDB, Elasticache, Redshift and DMS — get prepared to pass the AWS Solutions Architect - Associate Certification Exam.

Fundamentals of Unix & Linux System Administration

Perform one of the most important IT jobs around, and learn how to administer a Linux/UNIX system, including tips and tricks from professionals on potential pitfalls.

Projects in Hadoop and Big Data: Learn by Building Apps

Learn big data by developing projects by hand: you'll learn how to build Hadoop solutions that will solve real world problems.

Get CISSP Certified in Quick and Easy Steps

Validate your managerial skills with the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, one of the most widely sought credentials for IT security professionals.

Algorithms and Software Engineering for Professionals

This course gives you a critical understanding of data structures and algorithms, the basic building blocks of any software engineering.

Docker for Professionals: The Practical Guide

Learn Docker, the tool developers use to wrap their code into small containers or packets, allowing it to then be shipped to and deployed to any other system.

Introduction to Kubernetes Using Docker

Once you've got Docker down, you'll learn to deploy, scale and manage the containerized applications using Kubernetes.

Become an integral part of the success of any DevOps team: get The Ultimate DevOps Mastery Bundle for $43, or 93% off.​





