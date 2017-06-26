You Might Have Spent Your Weekend Wrong, And Other Stories

​​​​Welcome to What You Missed This Weekend, a roundup of the stories from this weekend that you missed while you were out living your life.​ Inside: How airliners get recycled, a comprehensive list of President Trump's lies and why you should try getting your eudaimon on instead of binge watching shows on the weekend.

Passenger jets can last a long, long time if you treat them right — for obvious reasons, North Korea has to make due with holdovers from the '60s. Some old planes just end up rusting in massive graveyards. In England, Air Salvage International works to prevent such a scenario by carefully picking their planes apart, piece by piece.

The process sounds weirder than you might think, though it can take workers about as long as you'd expect: between two to four months, depending on the size of the jet. A recycled engine from a Boeing 777 can sell for about $3 million, which is close to one-tenth the price of a new engine direct from Boeing.

Of course, along with the big money and warm fuzzies from reducing waste, taking apart planes that have ferried thousands of people leads to some weird stories too. Just ask the pilot who had his wallet returned to him, or the Air Salvage International worker who found quite a bit of forgotten contraband behind a toilet.

Is everything Trump says a lie? No, of course not. Is every lie Trump tells significant? Only if you're the type who'd race to be at the top of Trump's Twitter mentions. When you put all of Trump's lies since taking office together in a list, does it look bad?

Yes: It looks really, really bad.

Writing for The New York Times, David Leonhardt and Stuart A. Thompson are careful to note that they're not using the term "lie" lightly with their list and that they've trimmed "dubious" claims, leaving only verifiably false statements. Still, by their count President Trump didn't go a day in office without telling a lie or falsehood until March 1st.

What's more concerning, perhaps, are the repetitions and little changes in Trump's lies over time. It's one thing to tell a lie once, another to reinforce it and a seriously worrying trend to keep altering your false stories.

Remember, there are daily Trump Administration roundups here at Digg to help you stay up to date — but at this point, a little retrospective fib counting is... enlightening.

You're probably reading this early on Monday morning: are you feeling energized and ready to face the new week, or are you Garfield-ing hard? If it's the latter, it may be because whatever relaxation you engaged in wasn't actually all that refreshing.

The argument Katrina Onstad presents in this article goes deeper than surface level "binge watching is bad" or "partying is too fleeting." Drawing on psychology, sociology and personal research, Onstad advises that weekend time is better spent pursuing "serious leisure" activities. Basically, given the choice between a weekend of pure passive relaxation and a "eudaimonic" weekend that incorporates socializing, skill building, play and altruism, you should choose the latter. Put simply, we "need to be as vigilant about the quality of our free time as we are about the quality of our work."



That said, don't rush out and cancel your Netflix account. You shouldn't take the suggestion that good leisure requires some work as a criticism of your lifestyle — take it as a reminder that the modern world tends to extract as much of that work as it can in your job. If your Monday morning has you nodding solemnly at Minions memes, maybe the first step to a better weekend is telling your boss that no, you won't be checking your inbox after 5 p.m. on Friday.

One Last Thing...

Hopefully you've already seen this video where a man gives himself some makeshift "goggles" by trapping some air bubbles around his eyes while submerged in water. It's a clever trick with an obvious forbearer: diving bells. The same physics principle he's employing by making a seal across his brow with his hands is what enabled early sea exploration.

It's also what saved the life of a Nigerian boat cook named Harrison Okene four years ago. One man's viral video talent is another's salvation — physics is weird like that.