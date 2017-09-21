Money Has Ruined The NFL, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The NFL doesn't care about football, the woman behind the best internet comment ever and why the Nintendo 64 rules.

The National Football League will always be a company that makes its money off of the game of football. Though, SBNation's Spencer Hall argues, the game of football isn't exactly crucial to the success of the NFL.

In what is probably the most plain explanation as to why the NFL is bad, Hall lays out the singular problem: The NFL is making too much money to actually care about the sport. Sure, maybe the players and staff care about winning — because it feels good to win, doesn't it? — but as long as the owners enjoy that annual multi-billion dollar cash deluge from television deals winning sports games is almost beside the point.

In the eyes of many NFL owners, a "winning" team is one that costs as little to field, causes little drama and still gives you access to that sweet, sweet funnel of cash. Wins and losses are for nerds. The almighty dollar, now that's something to kiss at the end of your season.

[SBNation]

Internet comments are bad. You know this. Internet recipe comments are bad in a wholly different way. Normally, you'll get someone who says the recipe is great but also substituted just about everything and feels things came out a little too dry.

Sydne Newberry is not that commenter. In response to a New York Times brownie recipe — Katharine Hepburn's brownie recipe, no less — Newberry remarks that she loves it, although a friend couldn't quite figure it out and then that friend stole her husband. Tragic!

I talked to the woman behind the greatest recipe comment of all time https://t.co/nscX2PDO9F pic.twitter.com/nZmwmMkS6L — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 19, 2017

The Cut's Gabriella Paiella spoke with Newberry, whose comment has by now gone viral at least three separate times in the two years since it was posted, and it's just the most delightful thing ever. Normally, you'd expect the person behind a popular comment to be this shell of a human — never meet your heroes, right? — but Newberry is as full of good humor and energy as her comment suggest.

In the grim times that we now find ourselves in, it's nice that a story about a woman mentioning her divorce in a comment on a brownie recipe is a shining reminder of how beautiful humanity can be.

[The Cut]

It used to be if you wanted to do something, anything, you had to go somewhere. You wanted to buy a loaf of bread? You had to go to the store, physically grab the bread and then pay for it. Similarly, you wanted to scoop up a vacant property in a municipal tax sale, you had to show up at that municipal tax sale and bid on that property with other humans.

We've yet to see the long-term complications of our ability to buy bread over the web, but vacant properties? Oh baby. Now we're running into some shit.

For The New Republic, Rachel Monroe dives into the mysterious people who are scooping up all these vacant properties, and how they're ruining the real estate markets of America's cities. As it turns out, the people who are buying vacant properties from halfway across the world over the internet aren't terribly invested in improving the thing they just bought.

[The New Republic]

I always feel like my love of the Nintendo 64 was just a generational thing. For my 7th birthday my parents got me a Nintendo 64. It was my first video game console. I grew up with it. To me, it will always be the Platonic Ideal Of Video Games. I will always have a soft spot for it's blocky polygons, not-quite-right anti-aliasing and three-pronged controller.

That said, Johnny McDermott's collection of sentiments on Nintendo's first console paints a different picture. From teens to thirty-somethings everyone seems to have an affinity for the last true cartridge-based home console.

Part of it is the ease of play. You pop in a cartridge, you hit power and the game starts. There is no loading screen. No dashboards to navigate. Nothing to sign into. Just push start. And part of it is the phenomenal library that, arguably, few consoles have rivaled. Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart 64, Goldeneye. These are all titles that have, over the years, been improved on but it's somehow enthralling to still play the original.

Sure, the Nintendo Switch will probably expand Nintendo's Virtual Console offerings to include almost the entirety of the N64's game catalog. But there's something to be said for plugging in those RGB cables into the back of a CRT TV, and sliding the power button into the on position.

[Mel Magazine]