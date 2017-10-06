Is 'The Mountain Between Us' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

You could probably sell tickets to a screening of Kate Winslet and Idris Elba watching paint dry, so a survival/romance movie featuring the two definitely has some appeal. Directed by Hany Abu-Assad ("Paradise Now," "The Idol") and adapted from a novel by Charles Martin, "The Mountain Between Us" opens Friday, October 6th — is getting stranded on an icy mountain with Winslet and Elba heartwarming enough to be worth your time? Here's what the reviews have to say:

The Not-Yet-A-Couple Ends Up Stranded After Beau Bridges Kicks The Bucket (Sorry, Beau)

Winslet stars as Alex and Elba as Ben. She’s a daring photojournalist who’s not afraid to take a few plunges in life, while he’s an anal-retentive British neurosurgeon based in Baltimore. (Did Stringer Bell attend medical school?) When the two meet at Salt Lake City airport after their flight is cancelled, they charter a plane together so that Alex can make it to her own wedding and Ben can attend an important conference. It seems like a good idea for about two minutes until their pilot (Beau Bridges) drives them into a storm and then has what looks to be a stroke.



Injured and desperate, they hope and pray for rescue. As time passes, Alex believes they should try their luck down the mountain. Ben disagrees; it would be suicide to leave the safety of the wreckage. Both headstrong and fierce willed; the two have to overcome major personality differences if they are to survive. The unforgiving winter, vast wilderness, and dangerous predators await them.

Oscar Nominated Director Hany Abu-Assad Probably Isn't Trying For An Awards Nod Here (And That's Fine)

A Dutch-Palestinian director whose previous features include the politically supercharged “Paradise Now” and the inspirational singing competition drama “The Idol,” Abu-Assad is both a fire-starter and a classicist, and his glossiest project to date finds him compromising on each of his strengths in order to play into them both.



If judged through the lens of how Oscar-worthy it is, then it’s a non-starter (which might explain some sniffy early reviews) but as an unpretentious and unashamedly mainstream romantic adventure, it’s a solidly entertaining diversion, old-fashioned in its no-frills brand of storytelling and direction.



With another cast or another director this would all be pure fluff — which the film is during its more calculated moments — but Abu-Assad has both a lightness of touch and a visceral sense of place, grounding his romance in the rough splendors of the great outdoors while inserting enough humor to keep things cheerful[...]

It'll Tug At Your Heart Strings A Bit Without Losing Steam

Will you cry? Maybe. Director Abu-Assad and screenwriters Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe certainly want to flush those tears right outta your ducts, although they don’t seem to understand — or maybe they just aren’t especially interested in — the themes that Martin was attempting to explore when he wrote the book, which focuses more on how difficult it can be to live up to the traditional ideals of love and marriage.



There’s something admirably to the point about the way The Mountain Between Us unfolds. It zips along at a tightly controlled pace and, as scripted by the About a Boy and Rogue One screenwriter Chris Weitz, the dialogue is refreshingly brisk and often quite witty.



There’s a grittier version of this story, with a deeper examination of the morals involved, but that’s not what director Hany Abu-Assad wanted to make. This is a likeable, witty, romantic adventure film and on those virtues, it succeeds.



Elba And Winslet Easily Carry The Film With Their Talents

Winslet and Elba make a reasonably good couple. He’s far manlier than practically any of the other male stars working today, but etched with a sensitive side that comes out when it’s finally revealed why he seems less concerned about his wife than she does her fiancé. And Winslet can be tough: After all, she survived the sinking of the Titanic, so it’ll take more than plunging through the surface of a frozen to stop her here.



Elba has been underutilised as a romantic lead but, with his easy charm and charisma (and, let’s not kid ourselves, incredible looks), he’s ideal for the role. And it’s refreshing to see him paired with an actress (within a couple of years of) his own age, rather than — as is far more common — 20 years his junior.



[Elba]’s a charming romantic lead and there’s a nice gender role flip-flop in the film, with his character defined as overly cautious and timid while Winslet is the reckless, adventurous type.



It's A Very Good-Looking Film (Er, Aside From The Cast)

Credit is also due to cinematographer Mandy Walker (Hidden Figures), who captures the breathtaking settings (the film was shot in Canada) with widescreen compositions that plunge us into the middle of an endless snowy paradise. In fact, everything looks so good that you don’t really want Alex and Ben to make it out, although the more they seem to be falling for one another, the more chances they seem to have.



Mandy Walker’s beautifully-lit cinematography makes the scenery at her disposal feel like some kind of snowy wonderland.



Its Worst Sins Are Being Fine, Forgettable And Overlong

Beaufoy’s screenplay attempts to be a sweeping, profoundly romantic epic set in the Rocky Mountains, but there isn’t much pathos to chew on beyond that basic conceit. For the most part, this is digestible entertainment that follows in the same path that has infused other snowy survival tales such as Everest, Vertical Limit, and Touching the Void.



They deal with hunger and the elements, but you never see them struggle to start a fire or build a shelter. It just happens and we accept it. His directorial focus is squarely on their burgeoning relationship juxtaposed against the harsh, but majestically beautiful wilderness. This leads to a third act that some may find distracting and overly vanilla.



“The heart is nothing but a muscle,” Ben declares, but sometimes — he learns — you need its strength to survive. Maudlin and majestic in equal measure, “The Mountain Between Us” suffers the same paralyzing indecision that afflicts Alex and Ben: It can’t figure out if it wants to live, or if it just wants to make it out alive, and that makes it overstretched third act into the trying ordeal of all.



TL;DR

The fact that you do care about their being together means Abu-Assad and company have succeeded, at the most basic level, what they set out to achieve. If anything, this well-directed, serviceable yarn proves the importance of casting — especially when we’re spending nearly two hours with just two actors.



