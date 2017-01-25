What The Reviews Have To Say About The New Season Of Syfy's 'The Magicians'

The Magicians, which has been described as "a little bit Harry Potter, a little bit The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and a whole lot of sex," returns tonight on Syfy channel at 9 pm ET. Here's what the reviews have to say about the adaptation of Lev Grossman's The Magicians trilogy:

Some spoilers for season 1 (which you can watch on Netflix) follow.

It's Funnier And More Ridiculous Than Season 1 — And It's Handled Pretty Well

Out of context, much of the show’s adult-laden content sounds hollow and silly, but Gamble and McNamara ground the strangest – and grossest – bits of the show with a magical ruleset that’s fascinating and logical to follow... The Magicians isn’t only good for pure guilty pleasure jokes about the well-endowment of talking horses, but it’s become a genuinely captivating show that’s telling a complex story with a singular vision

If it sounds like The Magicians is losing the comedy and no f–ks given attitude that made it groundbreaking in its first season, that couldn’t be further from the truth. If anything, the writers have dialed up everything that worked last season and leaned in to the comedy this time around. That balance helps ground the fantastical elements, making these characters relatable even as they deal with the most unrelatable issues.

That said, some may find that the show can sometimes be a bit too glib for its subject matter:

But the show... has conjured more darkness than its glib tone can handle... The pileup of ridiculousness blunts the emotional impact of a key tragedy.

It's Still Doing Great Visual Work With It's Syfy-Level Budget

The Magicians is never going to look as grand as Game of Thrones; it doesn’t have the money to even try. But Syfy is committed to the series despite its sometimes low ratings, appreciating the way it steadily developed a fan base and earned critical support in season one, and despite its modest coffers (at least in comparison with other genre TV favorites), the show has proven itself capable of creating visual wonders, as with a bridge seemingly made of flowers and cast across the sky.

And It's A Surprisingly Deft Take On Growing Up

Buffy, for all of its own genius, was one of many high school dramas to stumble when it came time for the kids to grow up a bit and go to college. But there’s plenty of fertile territory in that next phase of life, and in what comes immediately after. We’ve seen that transition tackled in lots of interesting ways of late, from the meta comedy of Community to the artisanally-crafted awkwardness of Girls to the smart, increasingly addictive brew of genre and character drama that The Magicians has mixed together.

[I]ts commitment to diverse, un-sanitized characterization contributes to the show’s overwhelming optimism. It’s not just that magic is real in this world; it’s real for everyone. The stories of our childhoods were true. What was lost can be rediscovered, what was stolen can be reclaimed. And it can be lost again. In describing the elements of realism underpinning The Magicians’ distinct take on fantasy, Appleman notes that the series is, above all, a coming-of-age story.

TL;DR

The show actually found a solid middle ground between effects-driven magicians fun and a serious look at depression and traumatic issues like sexual assault. That balance continues in Season 2, albeit with a bit more of a focus on the former aspects over the latter given the significant plot developments, but it continues to be a fun and consistently surprising ride.

