'The Magic iPod' Puts Dozens Of Sacrilegious, Mid-2000s Mashups At Your Fingertips

Have you ever been listening to your favorite song in the car and then had that moment — the one where your brain stalls, struggling to process the sudden realization that Nelly's "Country Grammar" would go perfectly on top?

If not, say hello to The Magic iPod, a website that brings mashups to the masses (a.k.a. those without original studio stems, a copy of FL Studio, or an ear for musical similarity). Get up and dance along to Soulja Boy's "Crank That" plus OK Go's "Here It Goes Again." Bust a move to "Ms. New Booty" plus "Island In The Sun." Lose your mind at the fact that Jay-Z's "99 Problems" was absolutely meant to be paired with "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton.

Seriously, what are you waiting for? Check out The Magic iPod now and if you like it, consider making a donation to the ACLU — that's all the mysterious creator wants. As for us, we hope they keep adding songs.

[Via​ Noisey]