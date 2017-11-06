The Last American Bootmakers

​Bootmaking and the American landscape go hand-in-hand. Our greatest monuments, our most impressive feats of engineering, and our craziest photos of construction workers eating death-defying lunches above the city simply wouldn’t have ever happened without American laborers clad in USA-built leather boots.

As a tribute to the hard work they’ve done all these years, we’ve put together this rundown of bootmakers still crafting their wares the old-fashioned way, right here in America. From the legendary hiking boots of the Pacific Northwest, to the Midwest’s work boots, to dressier offerings from New England, we’ve got everything right here you need to know so you can scoop yourself the right pair.

Why Buy American?

On the one hand, you’re not alone if you look at the price tag and wish they cost a bit less. On the other hand, this is one of those situations where making a bigger up-front investment in quality can lead to huge savings in the long run. Instead of wearing out after eight months of heavy wear, these USA-made options will get better with age, breaking in to fit your feet perfectly. It’s no exaggeration to say that with a little care, you’ll be able to enjoy them for the rest of your life.

The terms you should know before buying:

"Goodyear Welt"

A strip of leather or rubber that runs along the edge of the boot, where the upper meets the sole. It allows you to easily get your boots resoled at a local shoe repair shop. Goodyear welt construction was invented in 1869 and is still recognized as one of the best, though most time-consuming, ways to build a quality boot.



"Horween Leather"

Leather from Chicago’s Horween tannery. There aren’t many manufacturers out there like ‘em. They’ve continuously produced world-renowned leathers in the Windy City since 1905. Their philosophy is: if you can’t be the biggest, fastest, or cheapest, you have to be the best.

"Vibram"

A famous manufacturer of rubber soles since 1937. They’re widely used particularly on boots built for outdoor applications.





Alright, let’s get to the goods.

First Stop, The Northeast

Brand: Thursday Boot Company

Location: New York, New York

Year Founded: 2014

Iconic Model: The Vanguard

What’s New: Compared to others on this list, Thursday Boots is far and away the newest boot on the block. But as a company, they’ve hit the ground running. Like any good 21st century fairy tale, Thursday Boots launched thanks to a supremely successful Kickstarter campaign. The pitch: well-crafted boots (using Goodyear welt and Horween leathers and Vibram outsoles) that don’t make you shell out $450+... but also won’t fall apart after two seasons. At $200, their boots are a prime example of why it’s a great time for fashion: a new class of companies successfully balancing quality, price and accessibility.

Brand: Rancourt and Co.

Location: Lewiston, Maine

Year Founded: 1967

Iconic Model: 4-Season Ranger Moc

What’s New: At first glance, it’s not hard to see that Rancourt makes great shoes here in the United States — maybe some of the best, provided you’ve been lucky enough to own a pair. But take a deeper look at the Rancourt story and you’ll discover the resurrection of a legacy of American manufacturing in Lewiston, Maine following a near-catastrophic offshoring of the town’s vital workforce.

When Huckberry flew to Maine to shoot their fall catalog, Rancourt surprised them with the first production models of The Wolf — a custom Horween leather boot built from the ground up just for Huckberry’s shop.

Next Stop, The Midwest

Brand: Red Wing

Location: Red Wing, Minnesota

Year Founded: 1905

Iconic Model: 6” Moc Toe

What’s New: Since their founding, Red Wing boots have been a mainstay of American miners, paratroopers, and 9-to-5 warriors. Thanks to thick leather construction, breaking them in always leads to heavenly comfort. And for those who have little patience for a couple weeks of break in, they’ve refreshed their lineup with flexible suede Weekender boots that are super comfy right out of the box. For the hybrid of the two, check out the classic Rover boot with the new Crepe Sole.

Brand: Wolverine

Location: Rockford, Michigan

Year Founded: 1914

Iconic Model: 1,000 Mile Boot

What’s New: Wolverine’s been a champ in the category that’s earned itself a reputation for building comfortable, leather-soled investment since 1914. To this day, each pair is made by 86 individual American workers in Wolverine’s Michigan factory, where they do everything from cutting the leather uppers to carefully trimming the resoleable Goodyear welt to nailing in the Vibram heel. New additions to the lineup include rugged, lug soled 1,000 Mile Boots and another made from Roughout Suede.

Brand: Chippewa

Location: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Year Founded: 1901

Iconic Model: 6” Service Boot

What’s New: Cut from full grain leather with a moisture management inner lining, and Vibram soles that resist cracking, even after 1.5 million flexes, Chippewa’s durability and comfort are the stuff of legends. Their newest are an exclusive collaboration with Huckberry made of buttery soft, golden tan leather. They loved the stuff so much they couldn’t decide whether to use it rough side out or smooth side out — so they just made both.

Final Stop, The Pacific Northwest



Brand: Danner

Location: Portland, Oregon

Year Founded: 1932

Iconic Model: Mountain Light

What’s New: Chances are you’ll recognize Danner’s boots. After all, they do make what is pretty much the quintessential American-made hiking boot. Their history goes farther back than the 80’s hiking golden age though. Since 1932 at the height of the American Depression, Danner’s built what would later be the standard for the toughest boots in the hills — depended upon by lumberjacks, hikers, and champions of the campfire breakfast.

In more recent years, they’ve expanded their line to include super-comfortable, featherweight models that borrow technology from the latest high-performance sneakers — but retain the iconic Danner look and rugged Vibram soles. The new Mountain 600 has us particularly stoked.





