Is Fox's New X-Men Show 'The Gifted' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Tonight at 9 PM on Fox, 2017's second "X-Men" based TV show will have its series premiere. "The Gifted," from "Burn Notice" creator Matt Nix, is poised to play with some familiar Marvel mutant tropes. "X-Men" director Bryan Singer serves as an executive producer and directs the pilot episode, so there's a chance this will share a little more DNA with its movie cousins than most comic book shows. So is it worth a look? Here's what the reviews have to say:

'The Gifted' Is Its Own Story (Though Comics Fans Will Recognize A Mutant Or Two)

The show features an original story and new characters not taken from comic books, but it's loosely situated in the "X-Men" continuum, with references to those more famous mutants having gone missing. Free of existing origin stories, the premise is simple: a young brother and sister manifest their powers, and their non-mutant parents take them on the run with the help of photogenic members of a mutant underground.



[The New York Times]

The pilot introduces two sets of characters who eventually intersect. One is a group of young mutants — mostly X-Men C-listers like superstrong tracker Thunderbird (Blair Redford), teleporter Blink (Jamie Chung), mistress of magnetism Polaris (Emma Dumont), plus an original character, Eclipse (Sean Teale) who can… weld things, I think? — trying to live off the grid in a climate of anti-mutant hysteria where they have no rights and can be locked away forever without cause. The other is the Strucker family, led by parents Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Caitlin (Amy Acker), plus teenagers Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White). Reed is a prosecutor who specializes in mutant cases, which makes it karmically fitting when he discovers that his kids are both mutants — their powers, like Eclipse's, are still somewhat sketchily defined, but he has telekinetic abilities and she can make shields out of thin air — and has to go on the run with them.



[UPROXX]

Hopefully The Pilot's Family Dynamic Will Stay Intact

The thing The Gifted accomplishes that's most essential is that the Struckers work as a family. Leaving aside the American accent that remains the bane of Moyer's professional existence, he's a sturdy leading man and he has very good chemistry with Acker, who is underutilized in the pilot, but still gives a few line-readings that emphasize her character's reasonable moxie. Both Strucker kids have elements of TV teen DNA that are actually pretty realistic in the short-term, but could become extremely annoying as the show progresses and the writers force them to do stupid things to advance the drama.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Despite all of the action and intensity, there are lighter moments, which a show like this needs. Lauren and Andy are teens, and that should matter narratively; here, it does.



[Collider]

There are certainly plot points that seem insufficiently thought through. But the actors... give a good account of themselves. And unlike the less-than-sympathetic royals on "Inhumans," the family members, rounded out by Amy Acker as Mom, are convincingly sweet with each other — the domestic business is as well-handled as the fantastical stuff. It's nice to see!



[The Los Angeles Times]

Singer And Company Keep Things A Little Too Solemn

In what seems to be a misguided attempt to look "serious," "The Gifted" is a gray, humorless hour oriented towards cheap-looking action sequences. It could have withstood a bit of mutation of its own.



[Variety]



Still, the aesthetics of The Gifted are, for now, largely dark and serious, and it's hard to know (as always with a pilot) what the rest of the show will choose to focus and follow-up on.



[Collider]





Given Her Past Roles, Amy Acker's Caitlin Should Have More To Do

It’s a little disappointing to see Ms. Acker, so good as an action hero-mad genius in "Person of Interest," portraying a churchgoing, minivan-driving mom here. But her character shows signs of feistiness in the pilot, so here's hoping she emerges as a derriere-kicking avenger.



[The New York Times]

In what is quite a disservice to Acker, Caitlin is mostly relegated to the role of freaked-out suburban mom, ready to ignore her kids' weird mutations if that means they can coast by unnoticed. And though Reed should have a lot of opportunities to examine his own prejudices about mutation, "The Gifted" essentially isolates his response to making a few pained expressions.



[Variety]



Casting two fan favorites (Moyer from True Blood, Acker from… well, everything, but most notably Angel and Person of Interest) as the concerned parents on a show where everyone else has powers and gets to do badass things seems a poor use of resources.



[UPROXX]





This Is An 'X-Men' Show, So Get Ready For Plenty Of Mutant-As-Social-Outcast Beats

Nix and pilot director Bryan Singer take the same kind of mutant-trait-as-metaphor approach that the original comics took and that Singer brought to his first couple of X-Men movies and that even Inhumans follows if you look closely. It's the most inevitable thing you can do in the genre and the most perfunctory. So here, Andy is an uncomfortable outsider getting picked on by his school's unremarkable alphas and when his emerging powers make him even more uncomfortable in his own skin, Lauren coaches him on embracing his identity and even goes so far as to reassure him, "It gets better."



[The Hollywood Reporter]



Andy is bullied, tortured, and distant. The pilot doesn't have enough time to really dive into it, but it's clear enough. As for Lauren, her "perfect" image would be besmirched by a mutant reveal, so she represses it.



[Collider]





Even If 'The Gifted' Plays Its Cards Right, It Probably Won't Be The Best Mutant Show On Our Screens

The real trick will be how well the show can sustain its cat-and-mouse game, while avoiding the pitfalls that go with overplaying the use of mutants as a surrogate for persecuted minorities, as well as a metaphor for teens feeling like outcasts. Puberty can be confusing enough even if you can't toss cars around, as the kids do with their vaguely delineated powers.

[CNN]

"The Gifted" does seem to have a point, with ICE-like agents talking of an "amended Patriot Act" — not amended in a good way — and the Mutant Underground moving fugitives "somewhere the mutant laws are looser." Mexico is mentioned as a possibility.



[The Los Angeles Times]

If I'm doing comparisons, FX's tangentially related Legion is so far beyond any of these network shows in terms of aesthetic and conceptual difficulty that it's hardly worth mentioning in the same sentence. Again Fox's timing for The Gifted, which will air its entire first season between seasons of Legion, is perfect.



[The Hollywood Reporter]





TL;DR

There's a pretty wide continuum of both quality and ambition among the current wave of comic book TV shows, and The Gifted falls pretty squarely in the middle. Based on tonight’s pilot episode (the only one Fox screened for critics), it gets the basics down and doesn't try to deliver more than what you might expect, for better or worse.



[UPROXX]



