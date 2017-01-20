What The Reviews Have To Say About Michael Keaton's McDonald's Biopic 'The Founder'

​It's a little on-the-nose to suggest that the story of McDonald's is that of America, but releasing a biographical drama about a slick businessman like Ray Kroc on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration just screams "allegory." But those seeking a searing rebuke of ruthless American capitalism in Michael Keaton's portrayal of Kroc may finish The Founder feeling hungry.

At the start of The Founder, Kroc's just a smooth-talking milkshake machine salesman who catches wind of a booming brother-owned burger joint out in San Bernardino. The McDonalds (John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman) go into business with Kroc, who then proceeds to wrest control from the brothers as the franchise explodes. Is the saga of 50-cent hamburgers worth ten dollars? Here's what reviews say:

Michael Keaton's Kroc Is A Pitch-Perfect Sunny Scumbag

Keaton plays Kroc as a man both pathetic and singularly possessed, cannily resisting lovability at every turn, while delivering the internalized self-help speak of his sales pitches with chillingly glib precision.

[Variety]

Keaton seems to have figured out long before everyone else that the tone is going to transmute swiftly, and it's impressive the way he ups the sleaze factor by subtle degrees early on. The better-dressed he gets, the more his soul rots and the deader his eyes become, like some evil clown version of Dorian Gray.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





Greats Like Offerman, Lynch, Laura Dern, And Linda Cardellini Serve Up Good Perfomances

The two liveliest performances come from Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch as Dick and Mac McDonald, the down-home brothers whose efforts to keep Kroc on a short leash are doomed to failure.

[Time Out]

“The Founder” bolsters its leads with several perfectly calibrated supporting performances, including from B.J. Novak as Harry Sonneborn, the finance whiz who would eventually become McDonald’s Corp.’s first president and CEO, and Linda Cardellini as Joan Smith, a business associate whose seductive ruthlessness turns out to match Kroc’s own. Best of all is Laura Dern, tamping down her natural radiance and letting a silent tragedy play out in the face of Kroc’s long-neglected wife, Ethel.

[LA Times]





It Does What It Can To Make Dry Business Details Seem Juicy

Ray and Dick spar over everything from Ray’s percentage of the franchises to the idea of scrapping ice cream in the shakes in favor of a powdered version that won’t need costly refrigeration.

[The Wrap]

Keaton effectively swings from Willie Loman to Walter White. The movie gives him just enough material to elevate an otherwise straightforward drama that, while littered with smart and subtle moments, has all the depth of a Wikipedia entry. “The Founder” provides some intriguing backstory to a franchise largely taken for granted in American society, and Robert Siegel’s screenplay carries it along well enough through all the expected beats.

[IndieWire]





'The Founder' Pulls Its Punches Short Of Making Kroc A Total Villain

In the end, Hancock lays not a glove on Kroc, any more than he did on Walt Disney in “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013), and the camera conspires to smooth any wrinkles of villainy.

[The New Yorker]

As it turns out, Hancock is not the ideal fit for the queasy mix of fascination, sympathy, and discomfort that Siegel brought to movies like The Wrestler and Big Fan. The Founder is drier than either of those movies, which means it’s less funny but also has even less potential for sentiment. Hancock’s reputation suggests a polished straight shooter, perhaps a sort of Eastwood Lite, but here he doesn’t master the complexities of the material.

[AV Club]

What should be a terrifically complicated work ends up a neatly packaged, easily disposable piece of Oscar bait. It’s a thin gruel, best summed up by the milkshake substitute Kroc hits upon as a cost-cutting measure for his growing corporation.

[The Atlantic]





Still, It Seems Quite Timely And Depressingly Relevant

Once Kroc discovers how much money he could be making without them, the brothers learn a dark truth of American life: Every Mr. Potter believes he’s actually George Bailey.

[The Village Voice]

“The Founder” isn’t a McDonald’s takedown in the manner of, say, Morgan Spurlock’s documentary “Super Size Me”; it is, on one level, an elegy for what the company might have been, but it’s also wise enough to know that McDonald’s is interesting only because of what it became. Not without reason, many will interpret the movie as a timely study in Trumpian decadence, the story of an unprincipled self-made businessman trampling over a nation’s higher ideals.

[LA Times]





TL;DR

If you're really fond of the cast, you may end up lovin' it. If you're weary of success stories where the bad guy wins, you may find it hard to swallow.





Watch The Trailer







