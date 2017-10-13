Is The New Jackie Chan Movie 'The Foreigner' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Jackie Chan goes up against Pierce Brosnan in "The Foreigner," a "Taken"-esque action-thriller from director Martin Campbell. It's the first time Brosnan and director Martin Campbell have worked together since "Goldeneye" and it's an unusually serious movie for Chan. "The Foreigner" comes out on October 13th — is it a worthy weekend action flick, or a forgettable blur? Here's what the reviews say:

Directed by Martin Campbell (Goldeneye , Casino Royale) and based on the novel "The Chinaman" (no, really), The Foreigner stars Chan as Ngoc Ming Quan, a sixty-year-old man who runs a humble Chinese restaurant in London. In the film's opening minutes, Quan sees his daughter brutally murdered in a bank bombing credited to the “Authentic IRA,” a rogue faction of the decades-dormant organization, and methodically works to find them and take his revenge.

[Consequence of Sound]

Yes, you read that right: The villains in this U.K.-set action movie are Northern Irish radicals who call themselves the "New IRA" — which is just one of the curiosities you get when taking a pulpy 1992 suspense novel published five years before the IRA ceasefire and attempting to set it a quarter-century later.

[Variety]

His target is one Liam Hennessy (Brosnan), a leading Northern Ireland politician who has swapped his paramilitary past for a career in mainstream politics. His secret dealings with the British authorities risk putting his career or even his life in peril. With much bigger fish to fry, Hennessy meets Quoc but rebuffs his demand to know the identities of those who killed his daughter.

[The Hollywood Reporter]



"The Foreigner" appears to be a different kind of role for Chan — one of those grieving-parent types who puts the pressure on a law-enforcement hero to do his job — and while that may be true to a degree, it ultimately offers the same opportunities for elaborate displays of martial-arts dexterity that we've come to expect from Chan in the past (along with a rather elaborate and entirely unnecessary backstory about how he acquired these skills and why he's so angry).

[Variety]



This is sort of what I expected latter year Jackie Chan to become. The fights are still good. He still uses the furniture, only not as a joke. It's Crime Story/New Police Story Jackie where he cries and glowers to show he can be serious too.

[We Live Entertainment]

A warning to Liam Neeson, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford and the rest. You want to keep trying to make your AARP action movies, you go right ahead. But the real grandmaster is back and ready to go.

[Newark Star-Ledger]



Even in his sixties, the man plausibly and ably bests several men his size, supplementing his natural acrobatic talents with a MacGyver-esque penchant for improvised traps, gadgets, and bombs. (For a man so upset about a bombing, he sure does a lot of it himself.) It's disquieting to see Chan play a character so bereft of his usual Chaplinesque physical comedy, but his hunched-over, wearied physicality still demands notice. Casting Chan in the role may even be to the film's credit, leveraging his family-friendly persona against the haunted harbinger of justice that Quan becomes.



[Consequence of Sound]





Pierce Brosnan Plays A Suitably Menacing Villain

The chaos also reveals how [Hennessy] has sold out his ideals for a life of corrupting power, illicit lovers and clandestine deals with the British authorities which he once fought against as a young street fighter. While all this is happening to the politician in London and Belfast, Quoc's presence is easily forgotten.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Working with Campbell for the first time since Goldeneye, Brosnan grits his way through an exaggerated Irish lilt as a former head of the IRA whose connection to the bombings is dubious at best, but must still contend with Quan's violently communicated rage. It's a frustrated and yet entertaining performance, Brosnan capably juggling his roles as anti-hero and villain with a brutal mix of the teeth-clenching action of his James Bond and the calculating political machinations of his Tony Blair-like figure from The Ghost Writer.



[Consequence of Sound]

Brosnan has aged into a gray-bearded character actor who's as good at being shady as he ever was at being suave; Hennessy may be thinly written, but he sure is fun to watch. It's been a long time since he last teamed up with Martin Campbell, but the "Goldeneye" director still has a keen sense of Brosnan's underlying menace. So much of this movie is sustained by the twitch of the ex-Bond's left eyelid, which Campbell cuts to every time Hennessy is reminded that an unreasonable Vietnamese Rambo has embedded himself in the woods at the end of the driveway.



[IndieWire]





It's Shaky, And Not As Chan-Heavy As You'd Think

On paper, it almost makes sense why someone would try to sandwich these very different storylines together — immigrants, so often assumed to be the perpetrators of domestic terrorism, are often the most overlooked of its casualties. And it's possible this mash-up feels more organic in "The Chinaman," the boldly titled 1992 Stephen Leather novel on which the film is based (Chan's role isn't Chinese in that version either, the point being that the self-absorbed bad guys couldn't care any less). On screen, however, it’s like someone closed their eyes, grabbed two random DVDs off the bargain rack at a gas station, and cut them together into a reasonably coherent 114-minute whatever.



[IndieWire]

The Foreigner is half IRA thriller. The other half is divided into thirds. It’s 1/3 Taken (justice for his daughter), 1/3 Rambo (Quan has some skills in the woods) and 1/3 Jackie Chan action but serious. It's a mess but it's a competent mess.



[We Live Entertainment]

The Foreigner is slightly better than it appears on paper. Chan and Brosnan offer believable, intense performances, and Campbell coaxes Chan's style into an abrasive brutality with moments of occasional invention. But make no mistake, this isn't a Jackie Chan film, it's a Pierce Brosnan film with occasional roundhouse kicks thrown in his direction.



[Consequence of Sound]





Its Politics Are Nearly There, But It Might Muddle Whatever Message It Has With All The Intrigue

Credit is due for the film's attempt to adapt Leather's story to current-day political realities. But the plot is convoluted and sprawling, bringing into play British politicians, police and secret services, and largely sidelines the tale's box-office raison d'être: its tale of a retired killer reactivating his skills to avenge the death of his daughter.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

In these uneasy times, you need a damn good reason to fake vivid acts of terrorism around modern-day London; ISIS doesn't get to dictate the details of our entertainment, but that also doesn't mean you can blow up a double-decker bus in a movie without sending out a few shockwaves. Watching something like this, your gut tells you whether or not a piece of entertainment is good enough to earn its imagery. "The Foreigner" may have been shot before the most recent rash of violence, but it's still too disposable to be this disturbing.



[IndieWire]



The politics stretch credulity, and the backstory makes no sense (How did the Chinese-born Quan, age 61, fight for the Americans in the Tet Offensive nearly 50 years ago?) And don't even try to keep track of the double-crosses and double-agents.



[Newark Star-Ledger]

In the movie, multiple Asian teens are killed in an all-too-plausible (albeit dated) act of political terrorism dreamed up and carried out by a faction of the IRA. It's an effective reminder that however scared white Londoners are of foreigners, the foreigners living among them have even more reason to be afraid, living in a country where they could wind up as collateral damage in senseless white-on-white violence.



[Variety]





TL;DR

"The Foreigner" bumbles forward with the brainless fun of an airport paperback, the kind you might leave in your seat rather than bother to bring home. The entire cast shares Chan's commitment, ensuring that even the most marginal characters leave an impression.

[IndieWire]





