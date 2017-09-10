Is HBO's New Show 'The Deuce' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

What should you know about "The Deuce," the new HBO drama premiering today in the coveted 9 PM Sunday slot? Well, it's made by David Simon and George Pelecanos of "The Wire," has episodes directed by the likes of Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad") and Roxann Dawson ("House of Cards"), the ensemble cast includes Maggie Gyllenhall and James Franco — in two roles — and it's set in '70s New York City just before the pornography boom. Here's what the reviews have to say:

'The Deuce' Dives Deep Into The Sordid, Seedy Seventies

The Times Square of The Deuce is not just infernal but well on its way to collapse. The show gets its title from the ’70s-era nickname for the mangy strip of 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, which was then depravity central. City services were tapped dry; sewage workers went on strike; and the part of town that’s now home to M&M’s World and The Lion King was overrun with smutty movie theaters, massage parlors, and X-rated bookshops, many of which were often raided by the police. That summer, according to The New York Times, the cops hit eight sex shows in one night, arresting 20 people.



[The New Republic]

The Deuce plays to the story lines of history, making for a layered, ironic experience. We know what becomes of the Golden Age of Porn, we know Times Square is now the epicenter of a media-saturated society, and the show — which fixates on film as art, escapism, and crass content — knows this too. The Deuce is a clear-eyed tragicomic drama about sex workers and social change in the ’70s. But like Mad Men and Halt and Catch Fire, it’s an origin story for the present that asks us to consider the culture we want moving forward.



[Entertainment Weekly]





Expect It To Always Be Compared To David Simon's Other Shows (In A Good Way)

“The Deuce” is a worthy heir to the sprawling sociopolitics of “The Wire.” Indeed, it’s the closest thing to “The Wire” that Simon has produced in the 15 years since that show debuted — an immersive drama of life in a city, centered on the bleeding edge where crime meets culture.



[Variety]

Each of Mr. Simon’s works is ultimately about systems: people of different classes, races and levels of power, whose choices (or lack thereof) define an economy and a society. That macro idea makes “The Deuce” smart. Its micro detail — a Studs Terkelesque catalog of the million ways to chase a hustle — makes it art.

[The New York Times]





It Gets You Thinking About New York In A Nuanced, Non-Nostalgic Way

As in The Wire, the bleakness of The Deuce is individual, interpersonal, and institutional all at once. The lubricity of Times Square could not have flourished without corrupt (or absent) police, and a great deal of The Deuce is dedicated to showing the many ways in which the NYPD made deals or turned a blind eye to the goings-on.



[The New Republic]

“The Deuce” is studiously made without ever feeling educational. It’s a marriage of narrative and production that “Vinyl” strived for and never achieved, but the eight-episode first season has far more on its mind than sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. Viewers will benefit from closely scrutinizing each scene, even though it’s surprisingly easy to sit back and let the series wash over you.



[IndieWire]

An early conversation between two pimps comparing their workplace approaches to Richard Nixon's carrot/stick incentivizing sets up a juxtaposition between how those with institutional clout and those who work outside of the system exert control in similar ways. The same is true of figures of authority, with law enforcement and criminal elements meting out punishment and offering protection in comparable fashion.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Above all, “The Deuce” operates on a clarifying principle: Sex work is work. It has labor-management issues, logistics, legal hassles, risk-reward calculations and hierarchies. It’s exploitative and sometimes deadly in a way most jobs aren’t. But at heart, it’s pure capitalism: desire quantified in $20 bills and in the quarters pumped into peep-show booths.



[The New York Times]





Franco And Gyllenhaal Both Put In Amazing Performances

Franco's celebrity can be distractingly odd. But his double performance here is virtuosic. He's matched in intensity and commitment by Maggie Gyllenhaal as Eileen, a prostitute who proudly works without a pimp. No one's taking a cut, but no one's protecting her, either, and we gradually learn just how violent her client pool can be. Gyllenhaal, whose sad-eyed melancholy has inspired Hollywood to plug her into some unfulfilling, underwritten parts, goes wildly beyond the tropes of the hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold.



[TIME]

The strongest arc of anyone in season one's eight episodes belongs to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who plays a prostitute named Candy who is essentially a freelancer, i.e., without a pimp. In the process, she’s able to keep her money but does not have the extra protection, which makes the character a fascinating anomaly. Soon into the series, Candy starts to become curious about the creation of pornography, especially in a time where it will soon be less taboo to watch intercourse in movie theaters. The character is a full display of Gyllenhaal's emotional range, the way she can hold stoicism and heartbreak in the same face as she did in something like "Sherrybaby."



[RogerEbert.com]​

Franco crafts each character to believable extremes: Vincent is a weary blue-collar type with a mind for management and a strong work ethic. He’s happy when he’s behind the bar and one of his latest business ideas has helped keep things busy. Frankie, meanwhile, is excitable. He’s the life of the party with a personality so charming he even wins over his skeptical, know-better brother. You could start a conversation with Frankie and be pissed off beyond belief, but you’ll be laughing and slapping his shoulder before you’re done talking.



[IndieWire]





The Rest Of The Ensemble Cast Is Terrific, But You Might Find The Show A Little Too Jam-Packed

The series makes time throughout for small but meaningful interactions, like pimps C.C. (Gary Carr, who’s a silver-tongued revelation) and Larry (Gbenga Akinnagbe) trading jabs and tips, NYU student Abby (Margarita Levieva) sharing book recommendations with Darlene, or the Martino twins busting their brother-in-law Bobby’s (Chris Bauer) balls.



[The A.V. Club]

“The Deuce” is a textbook demonstration of how to set up multiple character threads. But man, is there a lot of setup, and the porn story line — ostensibly the subject of the entire series — has barely started by the time the eight-episode first season ends.



[The New York Times]

There’s no question that so much is going on in this story, even when Ralph Macchio shows up for five episodes to play a cop with a few lines, or Method Man has a really good scene opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal about why she needs his protection. Yet steeping people in the environment only works so much, especially once you get used to the ugliness and want these compelling characters to do more, or when the idea of exploring power plays in this world of pleasure starts to feel redundant. As “The Deuce” expands, it feels like it gets thinner and thinner.

[RogerEbert.com]​





'The Deuce' Is Not A Boy's Club Rendering Of Prostitution And Pornography

“The Deuce” implies that pornography — the presentation of an erotic image to an assumed male audience — is an extension of the basic artifice of sex work. It looks at the women from behind the mask they present to their customers, but the mask is part of the story too. That’s why the attempt made by Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal) to leave prostitution and move into pornography is the most compelling through line of the piece: From in front of and eventually behind the camera, Candy can use her awareness of the male gaze to make a product of herself and the other women on-screen. (It is satisfying, too, that in a show partly directed by Michelle MacLaren and other women directors, Candy is essentially making the case for diversity behind the camera.)



[Variety]

It's a show about exploitation and it's a milieu that runs the risk of being treated exploitatively, but with MacLaren directing two episodes and Uta Briesewitz and Roxann Dawson directing others, you can see the effort to not leer at the frequently exposed skin or, at the very least, never lose the context in which the skin is being bared. Anything that threatens to be sexy is only sexy to the point at which you spot the mildew on the walls, hear the sirens out the window, recognize the scary hunger in a john's expression or get any other reminder of the business transaction at hand.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

While Candy provides a feminist angle to the story—something we also see behind the scenes, with women in the writers room and directing half the episodes—the show stops short of applauding her or anyone else for trying to get theirs. It’s light on praise and condemnation, striving for an almost journalistic objectivity while never fully detaching itself from the horrors and triumphs (you can guess which are fewer and farther between).



[The A.V. Club]





TL;DR

Once again, [Simon] spins dramatic gold from the hard-to-follow inner workings of a city and even harder-to-face realities, avoiding moral judgments despite regularly wading into vice, all while delivering the latest in appointment TV.



[The A.V. Club]





