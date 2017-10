We found one. Another perfect internet video.

We know it's not nice, but we can't help but laugh at this poor kid endlessly tripping in sheer panic over losing what looks like dozens of loose papers to a strong gust of wind:



Oh, and if you're not watching this with sound, you're doing yourself a disservice. Our cameraman/this poor, unfortunate kid's fellow bus passenger has the absolute funniest reaction to this whole mess, it amplifies the whole experience tenfold.





[Via Reddit]​