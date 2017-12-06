that 70s show glitch
DRUGS ARE VERY, VERY BAD

This Glitch Art Edit Of A 'That '70s Show' Scene Is Absolutely Horrifying

There are a lot of things about FOX's classic "That 70's Show" that haven't aged well, but The Circle1 is not one of them.

That said, this glitch art edit of the show is sure to turn a pleasant memory of early 2000s television into enough nightmare fuel to last you until the 2070s:

 


If you feel like your soul needs a good cleanse, here's the original Circle this monstrosity is riffing off:

 CreatX


Whoa.​

[Via Reddit]

1 You remember the scenes where all the main characters (and sometimes the parents too) would sit around in Eric's smoke-filled basement and the camera would pan to them one at a time as they said silly and outrageous things. Wait, you remember that, right? No? You forgot all about that? Hmm. So weird.

