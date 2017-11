Along with the new Tesla semi truck, Elon Musk unveiled the second-generation Tesla Roadster. The Roadster 2, which Musk says will be the fastest production car ever, apparently does 0-60 in 1.9 seconds and, uh, it shows:

Close up video of Tesla Roadster launching from zero pic.twitter.com/6FziM9M755 — David Hodge (@DavidHodge) November 17, 2017

In-car footage gives a similar sense (the passenger barely has time to get out a "HOLY CRAP"):



Safe to say the acceleration of the new #TeslaRoadster is mind-warping!



Check out some of the first in car footage captured last night by Now You Know (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/qOh62CAhL5 — Zero2Turbo.com (@Zero2Turbo) November 17, 2017

If you want to get your hands on one, however, you'll have to wait until 2020 (and have $200,000 lying around).