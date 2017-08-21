Tesla's Gigafactory Is Stupefyingly Huge

​Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada continues to grow as construction continues, but as this drone footage shows, it's already absolutely gigantic:

While the Gigafactory is already massive, it's not even finished yet — here's a look at what the final factory will look like, complete with a solar-panel covered roof:



When it is finished, it will have the largest building footprint in the world, at 5.8 million square feet. Just how big is that? This chart from Visual Capitalist helps put things into perspective:



