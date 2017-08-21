THAT'S A LOT OF BATTERIES

Tesla's Gigafactory Is Stupefyingly Huge

​Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada continues to grow as construction continues, but as this drone footage shows, it's already absolutely gigantic:

 

While the Gigafactory is already massive, it's not even finished yet — here's a look at what the final factory will look like, complete with a solar-panel covered roof: 

 Tesla


When it is finished, it will have the largest building footprint in the world, at 5.8 million square feet. Just how big is that? This chart from Visual Capitalist helps put things into perspective:  

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU, DYLANN?'

10 diggs GQ
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah spent months in South Carolina searching for an answer to Dylann Roof's actions — speaking with his mother, father, friends, former teachers, and victims’ family members, all in an effort to unlock what went into creating one of the coldest killers of our time.