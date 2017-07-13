This Time-Lapse Of Braces Gradually Aligning Teeth Is Actually Extremely Satisfying

Ask anyone who has worn braces before and they'll tell you the orthodontic device is no piece of cake. The process is long, it's incredibly expensive, and frankly, it's just a pain in the ass to wear the darn thing.

But watching a time-lapse video of the effects braces can have on your teeth seems to make the pain and discomfort worth it. Call us simple, but there's just something deeply satisfying about watching things that are messy get straightened and apparently that also applies to human teeth.

[Via Boing Boing]

