'LET PEOPLE DO WHAT THEY WANT!'

Watch Ted Cruz Squirm Through The Most Uncomfortable Interview About Porn Tweets In History

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Texas Senator Ted Cruz squirms through the most uncomfortable political interview in recent memory, claiming that his Twitter account 'liked' a tweet that was "clearly porn," due to the error of a unnamed staffer.

 YouTube

Cruz said the staffer "hit the wrong button." He did not clarify what the right button was in the context of the porn tweet. 

Cruz indicated that the supposed staffer has been talked to, and that punishment would not go beyond that. "I'm not gonna' out the fella'," Cruz said when asked the staffers name.

Cruz called the 'like' an honest mistake, apparently letting the fact that the staffer was looking at porn on Ted Cruz's Twitter account slide.

Bash went on to point out the irony of Cruz's support as Texas Solicitor General of a law that banned the sale of sex toys. Cruz characterized the criticism as "the media running with something that's totally false." When Bash assured him that she had her facts straight, Cruz called the law "stupid" and "idiotic," and that "consenting adults should be able to do what they want in their bedroom."

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

Keep it coming
