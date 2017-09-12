Ted Cruz Blames Unnamed Staffer After His Twitter Account Liked A Porn Video

​Texas Senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz is blaming an unnamed staffer after his Twitter account briefly liked a pornographic tweet Monday evening from the account @SexuallPosts. The post was a two-minute pornographic video showing two women and a man engaged in sexual activity.

Ted Cruz, call your office. (h/t @FeelTheFern07) [Image cropped so it's not NSFW, but the video is DEF NSFW.] pic.twitter.com/Kqw2mRBWFL — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 12, 2017

Cruz told reporters "It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action."



Cruz's account frequently retweets and tweets in the first person. He does not currently differentiate between posts made by a social media manager and himself.

Adviser Catherine Frazier tweeted that "the offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter." As of this 1:10 PM on Tuesday, the @SexuallPosts account that appears to frequently post pornography violating Twitter's terms of service still exists.

Last year, Cruz's campaign cast a former porn actress in an ad targeting Senator Marco Rubio, according to The Washington Post.

In 2007, when Cruz was Texas solicitor general, his legal team filed a brief arguing that a law that prohibited the sale of sex toys should stand, according to Mother Jones.

In other news, PornHub says "Dick for Two," the full video from which the clip was taken, is "the fastest porn video to reach one million views."

