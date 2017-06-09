Ted Cruz Doesn't Know What To Do With Himself After Being Cut Off Mid-Speech

Whether he's giddily quoting Princess Bride or spitting strange mouth stones, Senator Ted Cruz never fails to deliver on the cringe.

This time around, he was delivering a speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference when his sound was cut off and the next speaker strolled out onto the stage. He stood there for several awestruck seconds before sulking off.













Sen. @TedCruz is cut off in the middle of his remarks at the @FaithandFreedom Coalition Conference. Full video here: https://t.co/567TOaf01u pic.twitter.com/J0BK9J9nhe — CSPAN (@cspan) June 8, 2017

After this video made the rounds last night, the Faith & Freedom Coalition ushered an apology:

Senator Cruz had not completed his remarks when a member of the audio-visual team mistakenly announced the next speaker. We sincerely apologize to Senator Cruz who is a great friend of this organization and people of faith across the country.



Ted, you make us feel alive.