NOBODY *MADE* YOU DO THIS

The Video For Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is 100% Too On-The-Nose

Taylor Swift in the news for the VMAs again? That's exactly the point behind premiering the music video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" at MTV's award show this year. As anyone could've predicted from all the snake imagery on Swift's Instagram, the album art lifting from Prince's "Controversy," and from the perhaps-hilariously unsubtle lyrics in the single, the music video for the new track is dripping in imagery directly referencing... well, all of Swift's past publicity flare ups:

 


Depending on who's doing the writing, either this video "slays" or... it exactly delivers on what the hype suggested and no more. Also, it really doesn't hold up well against criticism suggesting it rips off Beyonce's "Lemonade." 

Any way you slice it, "subdued" is clearly not what Swift and company were going for here. In a different time, that might've been really interesting pop music fodder — but here it carries the same staleness as the song's recycled "Right Said Fred" beat.

