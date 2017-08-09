Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Suing A Denver DJ For $1

​On Tuesday, pop music superstar Taylor Swift appeared in a Denver courtroom for the first day of testimony in the court case between her and a former local Denver DJ, David Mueller aka "Jackson." Swift claims that in 2013, Mueller groped her bare buttocks during a meet-and-greet. Mueller claims that the accusation is false, and that Swift has ruined his reputation and career. So, what went down? Here's what you need to know.

In 2015, Mueller Sued Swift For Making False Accusations

Mueller claimed that he was fired from his $150,000 job and banned from future Taylor Swift concerts after he was kicked out of a 2013 Swift concert. Mueller says that a co-worker admitted to touching Swift inappropriately during a backstage meet and great, but that he didn't.

Swift Countersued, Doubling Down On Her Allegations

A month after Mueller filed his suit against Swift, she countersued for only $1, alleging that Mueller "intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission." In a deposition, Swift put the accusation in her own words: "He put his hand under my dress and grabbed my bare ass."

Swift's Photographer And Security Guard Corroborated Swift's Account

In pre-trial depositions, Taylor Swift's security guard and photographer all gave accounts that supported Swift's accusations. Her photographer, Stephanie Simbeck, said:

Taylor kind of ha[d] an uncomfortable, shocked look on her face and she fell into the female. And I saw a hand behind her butt. And I thought maybe she just kind of had tripped or — you know, on her heels. But my intuition said that it wasn't the case based on her face.



Swift's security guard, Greg Dent, told a similar story:

Well, before the photo was taken is when I saw him go to put his arm around her and him lift up her skirt. She reacted, pushed her skirt down, and jumped to the side and went closer to the girl that was with him,



Swift's mother said her daughter was devastated after the alleged incident, sobbing in her dressing room:

Well, when I walked in, she was devastated. She was horrified. She was upset. And I said, 'What happened? What's going on?' … And she said, 'Mom, I was just at a meet-and-greet and this man grabbed my ass. … He grabbed my entire butt cheek.' … I was nauseous. I felt like I wanted to cry and throw up at the same time.



Swift And Her Mother Claimed That They Didn't Initially Go To Police Because They Wanted To Avoid The Spotlight

In depositions, Swift's mother explained why Swift and her team didn't go to authorities, and instead handled the matter privately by telling Mueller's radio station what happened:

We didn't — I didn't — want her life defined by that moment... I didn't want to bear the days and weeks and months of Internet sensationalism… and memes to absolutely violate her more than she already had been... This is a person who she views as one of her bosses and she felt, we all felt, that reporting it directly to the radio station. But we were contemplating all kinds of options at that point. We didn't know what to do, what the right thing to do was.



In 2016, The Photo That Allegedly Shows A Portion Of The Alleged Incident Surfaced

Despite the fact that Judge William Martinez sealed access to the photo taken of Mueller with Swift before the trial (at Swift's request), TMZ somehow obtained it. Interpret the photo how you will:

Mueller says the photo proves that his hand wasn't under Swift's skirt.

In a radio interview (now deleted from the station's website) after the photo was released, Mueller seemed to admit to touching her above her dress, saying "my hand was not touching her body... this is what I can tell you, my hand was never under her skirt. I never grabbed her. My hand wasn't open."

In her deposition, Swift notes that the photo shouldn't be interpreted as the exact moment of the groping.



Trying Times Lie Ahead

The trial has already gotten off to a dramatic start. Just weeks before the trial began, the judge ruled that Mueller had inappropriately destroyed a crucial recording of his conversations with his boss that led up to his termination. Swift's attorney can now question him about the recordings.

Swift is expected to take the stand later in the trial, but don't expect her to get any favors. Taylor Swift fans appear to have been weeded out of the jury, as lawyers quizzed them about their familiarity with the star during jury selection.



