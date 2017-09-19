You Can Now Talk To Alexa Right From Your Wrist

Surprise! You don't need to spend $300+ for a smart watch. Call us old-fashioned, but remember when wearables were simple? Easy to use? Did the job, and did it well, rain or shine?

We remember and so does the Martian mVoice Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa.

This handsome wearable looks just like a classic analog timepiece, meaning it's perfect for board meetings and the gym. The bold, stylish features are sure to make a positive impression whatever is it you're doing — whether you're pretending you know what's going on during a presentation or pretending you know how the rowing machine works.

And unlike other wearables, the notifications you do receive are discreet, so you can stay at the top of your game without being totally distracted.

The Martian features push notifications from hundreds of your favorite social, news, fitness, sports, and other apps — meaning it's geared for customization towards the stuff you actually care about. That includes seamless integration with Alexa, Siri, and Google. (What's cooler than turning off your lights with just a voice command?) Whether you're controlling your home devices via Alexa, placing or accepting a call, reading or sending messages, taking photos and more — this wearable can help you out.

You can get the Martian mVoice Smartwatches with Amazon Alexa for $129.99 — that's 55% off the usual price of $295.