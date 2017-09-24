Here's Who Is Taking A Knee Today In Solidarity With NFL Protestors

FROM THE JAGUARS TO STEVIE WONDER

In August of 2016, ​49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remain seated during the national anthem for a few games before the press noticed — at the time, he told the NFL that he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." While some players joined Kaepernick's protest in solidarity, Kaepernick himself has been denied a spot on any NFL team, sparking protests and a boycott. Now somebody else is effectively calling for an NFL boycott from the opposite stance: Donald Trump.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump has spent the past few days feuding with NFL and NBA players and now NFL teams are responding:

The Ravens And The Jaguars

At today's game in London (yes, London), players from the Ravens and the Jaguars linked arms and some kneeled:

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joined his team in the protest (many were quick to point out that Khan is both the only non-white NFL owner and that he donated $1 million to Trump's presidential campaign).





Several players took a knee and locked arms before the Ravens-Jaguars game in London, along with Jags owner Shahid Khan. pic.twitter.com/f1AJsysX7o — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) September 24, 2017

Shahid Khan is a Muslim, a Pakistani-American immigrant and only non-white NFL owner. #taketheknee https://t.co/G2V68OPh6l — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) September 24, 2017

The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will simply skip the anthem entirely before today's game against the Chicago Bears.





The Eagles And The Giants

Eagles and Giants’ players link arms in unity. Some kneel. Some raise fists. #NFL pic.twitter.com/RDQQoZz7Kx — Sebastian Herrera (@SebasAHerrera) September 24, 2017

The Colts And The Browns

Many fans at the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium booed in response to the protest:

Many Browns and a handful of Colts players kneeled during the national anthemhttps://t.co/JZSOfO7YcL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

The Lions And The Falcons

In Detroit, singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the end of the anthem. Reportedly, some players on both teams knelt during the anthem but were not shown during the Fox broadcast.





The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Elsewhere

Bruce Maxwell, a rookie player for the Oakland Athletics, became the first MLB player to participate in the protests:

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder joined the protests at a performance in Central Park on Saturday night:

Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.



"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

It should be noted that there's a big difference between simply linking arms in response to Trump's comments on the NFL and kneeling on the field. Colin Kaepernick's protest was not started in response to Trump (after all, he wasn't even president yet). As more teams and owners take this opportunity respond to Trump, they'll have to decide whether they've been complicit in poor treatment of Kaepernick over his peaceful protest.