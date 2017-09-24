Here's Who Is Taking A Knee Today In Solidarity With NFL Protestors

In August of 2016, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remain seated during the national anthem for a few games before the press noticed — at the time, he told the NFL that he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." While some players joined Kaepernick's protest in solidarity, Kaepernick himself has been denied a spot on any NFL team, sparking protests and a boycott. Now somebody else is effectively calling for an NFL boycott from the opposite stance: Donald Trump.
Trump has spent the past few days feuding with NFL and NBA players and now NFL teams are responding:
The Ravens And The Jaguars
At today's game in London (yes, London), players from the Ravens and the Jaguars linked arms and some kneeled:
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joined his team in the protest (many were quick to point out that Khan is both the only non-white NFL owner and that he donated $1 million to Trump's presidential campaign).
The Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will simply skip the anthem entirely before today's game against the Chicago Bears.
The Eagles And The Giants
The Colts And The Browns
Many fans at the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium booed in response to the protest:
The Lions And The Falcons
In Detroit, singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the end of the anthem. Reportedly, some players on both teams knelt during the anthem but were not shown during the Fox broadcast.
Elsewhere
Bruce Maxwell, a rookie player for the Oakland Athletics, became the first MLB player to participate in the protests:
Legendary musician Stevie Wonder joined the protests at a performance in Central Park on Saturday night:
It should be noted that there's a big difference between simply linking arms in response to Trump's comments on the NFL and kneeling on the field. Colin Kaepernick's protest was not started in response to Trump (after all, he wasn't even president yet). As more teams and owners take this opportunity respond to Trump, they'll have to decide whether they've been complicit in poor treatment of Kaepernick over his peaceful protest.