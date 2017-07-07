Video Games Are Just Too Good, And Other Facts

Welcome To What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The man who refuses to stop hiking, the video games are really good and most people order their steak medium.

The story of MJ Eberhart — who calls himself Nimblewell Nomad — is something everyone has dreamed about. Author Robert Moore literally caught up with Eberhart as he was walking across the country — he's always walking across the country — and spent days with the unending hiker. Who is he? Why did he start? Why won't he stop? These are all simple questions.

Eberhart was once a doctor. When he retired he was looking for something to do. He went for a walk. Then he went on longer walks. He enjoyed the feeling of going for long walks. And so he just kept doing it. He still enjoys walking, so he's not going to stop.

The cynics might assume that Eberhart is trying to walk away from something. And it's true. He did. He walked away from a family and a wife and most of his earthly possessions. But don't we all wish to do the same? To leave all of life's burdens and disappear into the vastness of this nation. It's shitty, but probably feels extremely liberating.

[The Guardian]

Look, I know how you're going to react to this New York Times report of a study that claims that young men aren't working because the video games are just too dang good. It's like the Violent Video Games Are Bad thing all over again, this time with economics and charts and what not.

But let's just put that aside for now and agree that, yeah, you know what, video games are pretty good right now. In Tim Roger's excellent commentary of Microsoft's E3 press conference for Kotaku, he makes an important point about video game graphics: It's still possible to be impressed by them. In a time where people blithely joke about Siri — a computer program that can understand your own dang speech and tap the infinite knowledge of the internet to just about answer any query you can come up with — you can still look at a video game in 2017 and say "Wow, hey, that looks pretty great." I feel like this is no small feat.

Recently, I've been playing through The Witcher 3 expansion, "Blood And Wine." It's set in a technicolor medieval fantasy land with vistas and pastoral landscapes that will force you to just, like, look around. I know that sounds crazy, but this is a game where you are a super mutant monster hunter with two big frickin' swords on your back, so taking a moment to pause and take in your surroundings is, well, surprising. Also, in the span of an hour I helped an art curator track down a thief who stole a statue's dick and balls, arbitrated a marriage annulment of two long-dead ghosts and spent the better part of an hour stuck in a bank trying to navigate a bureaucratic hell in order to reopen a closed account.

So, yes, I think it's fair to say that the video games today, they're very good. Are they the reason why young men are refusing to join the work force? Maybe. But I would imagine there's something larger at play here.

[The New York Times]

One of the dumbest and easiest ways self-professed foodies write others off is how they like their steak. You order it rare, and anything warmer and you are a sucky person with bad taste. So you might see FiveThirtyEight's examination of steak-doneness trends in the US, notice that some 75 percent of Americans prefer their steak done Medium or more, and point to a broader trend of American idiocy.



But you know what, who gives a shit? You ordering your steak rare doesn't instantly turn you Anthony Bourdain wolfing down tacos and coming to the realization that "Damn shit is fucked up, but at least the food still tastes good," for the 12th season in a row. You have like six options to choose from. You're still ordering a steak from Applebees, which is a fine and good restaurant but don't expect everyone to give you a standing ovation when you loudly tell the overworked server you would like your steak "bloody as hell."

Cripes.

[FiveThirtyEight]

Here's a cool fact about movies: They cost a lot of money to make. Because of this, the movie studios — which are a business after all — are more than content to keep churning out sequel after reboot after cinematic universe spinoff because when it comes to spending their hard-earned money people, deep-down, do not like change.

As The Atlantic's David Sims points out, even if something tanks here in the States, there's a chance it'll still rack up success somewhere else on the globe. This approach is starting to hit diminishing returns, but rest assured we're in for another decade or so of big studios retreading the same franchises over and over again.

But hey, at least the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty good stuff.

[The Atlantic]