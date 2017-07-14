THEY'RE THROWING CHAIRS!

Taiwan's Parliament Descends Into A Major Brawl

American politics have been pretty rough the last few months, but they've got nothing on Taiwan's parliament, where this just happened: 

 

The brawl was reportedly sparked by... budget proposals:

The brawl broke out when lawmakers from the Nationalists, or Kuomintang, criticised the budget proposals of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program. In chaotic scenes, lawmakers were seen grabbing and shoving each other, launching water bombs at one another and throwing paperwork in the air.

[ITV News]