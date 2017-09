There are few joys as pure as when your favorite sports team scores a decisive, last-gasp goal/touchdown/etc — particularly when your team is a massive underdog.

Such was the case for the Syrian announcer calling Syria's World Cup qualifier against Iran, which Syria tied 2-2 thanks to a goal in extra time. The tie sends Syria — who were never expected to qualify — to a playoff for Asia's final spot at next summer's World Cup. The announcer, unsurprisingly, lost his shit:

من اضعنا الحلم بأيدينا لـ ما لها غير السومة 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xVXhVFBmue — ابو جورج - ראופיx ☀️ (@i_NJR_YT) September 5, 2017

[Via SB Nation]