Putin Calls Syrian Chemical Attack A False Flag — So What Do We Know?

On Tuesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin promoted the theory that the Idlib chemical attack that occurred last week in Syria was a false flag operation by the US — a theory that originated with Assad loyalists Al-Masdar News and made its way to noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars.

Putin said: "It reminds me of the events in 2003 when US envoys to the security council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq...We have information that a similar provocation is being prepared…in other parts of Syria...where they are planning to again plant some substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using [chemical weapons]."

The implication is that the US or Syrian opposition forces in the Syrian civil war are either conducting the chemical attacks themselves or making them up to bolster opposition to Assad.

What Does The Evidence Say?

Putin's Statement Contradicts Russia's Initial Explanation

Originally, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Syrian airstrike hit a "terrorist warehouse" holding "toxic substances" that were meant to be sent to Iraq — presumably a reference to ISIS. Not only does this contradict Putin's assertion that the actor wasn't the Syrian government, but it also places blame on ISIS, not rebel forces or the US.

Security Experts Debunked Russia's Original Claim

Two weapons experts told CNN that Russia's first explanation was unlikely because sarin gas is made from two volatile compounds which are made in a complex industrial process: they wouldn't be stored together, Syrian rebels probably don't have the capabilities to make such weapons, and bombing them wouldn't cause the effects of a chemical attack.

Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute pointed out the problems, saying, "First of all, nobody in their right mind would ever store both components of a binary nerve agent in the same building. And secondly, even if they were stored together and then targeted, blowing them up would not result in any active nerve agent — it's chemically impossible."



Multiple Victims And Eyewitnesses Say They Saw A Syrian Plane Drop Bombs On The Site

Eyewitness accounts from various sources say that they saw Syrian planes drop bombs on Idlib before people began exhibiting symptoms of a chemical attack. Syrian opposition forces do not have documented access to such aircraft.

A 13-year-old survivor told CNN: "At 6:30 in the morning, the plane struck. I ran up on our roof and saw that the strike was in front of my grandfather's house...I got dizzy and then fainted in front of my grandfather's garage. I next found myself here in this hospital, naked in a bed."

A volunteer who was watching for air raids, told The National: "The smoke was white and thick...It began to spread out, until there was a layer over the town...the pilot carried out the bombing in one go, four bombs together."

US military sources added to the story, telling NBC that they saw the aircraft on radar and subsequently watched them drop the bombs.

All Evidence Points To Sarin

While Putin is now seemingly denying that chemical weapons were even used, the Turkish Health Ministry says that Turkish hospitals that were treating victims have discovered evidence of the use of sarin gas in the bodies of the dead.

This supports initial physical observations of victims by doctors on the ground and alarming photo evidence showing victims foaming at the mouth.

The Syrian Military Has A History Of Delivering Sarin Via Missile

In 2013, over 1,300 people were killed in a missile attack on Ghouta. A UN investigation into the attack that evaluated the projectiles, victims, and trajectories determined that the strike was most likely carried out from the Syrian military's largest base, using Russian projectiles filled with Sarin gas.

In 2012, Syria warned that it would use chemical weapons to prevent interference in the Syrian civil war. The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies estimates that Syria had 500 metric tons of nerve agent precursors in 2012, but according to the CIA and State Department, Syria continued to make attempts to purchase large amounts of materials for chemical weapons.





TL;DR

While false flag operations aren't entirely unprecedented in US history, a mounting body of physical and historical evidence contradicts Putin and points to the Syrian military.