People Used To Just Call Syphilis After Whatever Country They Hated The Most

Where did syphilis come from? Well, if you asked a Frenchman about the disease back in the day, he'd tell you it was the Italian Disease — while an Italian would insist it was actually the French Disease (as would a Spaniard). Meanwhile, the Portuguese had a pretty good idea who was to blame for the affliction: the Spanish.

And so it went on and on, as illustrated by this hilarious map showing what syphilis was called before it was known as "syphilis":





Credit goes to Scotland for avoiding the hate and coming up with a much, much more creative name.





[Via Reddit]