Robbers In Sweden Pull Off Crazy 'Fast And The Furious'-Style Heist On Moving Truck

​These recordings from shipping company PostNord in Sweden show a team of robbers driving up behind shipping trucks driving at 80 kilometers per hour, breaking in and stealing valuable cargo. It's pretty crazy:

PostNord has gotten wise to the scheme, and installed cameras in their trucks. In the final clip, the truck stops during the heist, allowing police to capture the thieves.

This isn't the first time a team of robbers have pulled off thefts like this — here's an exterior view of a gang of thieves in Romania pulling off a heist in 2012:





A similar theft by a Romanian gang in the Netherlands over the summer garnered in $450,000 worth of iPhones:

Dutch police have arrested five men suspected of stealing €500,000 (£448,000) of iPhones in a dangerous late-night heist from a moving truck akin to action scenes from Fast and Furious.

Dutch police said that the five men, aged from 33 to 43 and all from Romania, allegedly raided a delivery truck full of iPhones on the A73 highway near Horst on the night of 24 July. Using a modified van, they drove close enough to the back of the truck to allow one of the suspects to climb onto it and break in through the doors while it was being driven down the road.



[The Guardian]



