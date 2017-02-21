English Club's Backup Goalkeeper Forced To Resign After Eating Pie On Live TV During Match

'THAT'S THE BEST REPLAY OF THE NIGHT'

On Monday, Arsenal, currently sitting at fourth place in the Premier League table, faced Sutton United, a semi-pro team in the fifth tier of English soccer, in the FA Cup.

Arsenal won 2-0, but the match's most interesting moment happened off the field — just a few feet off, to be exact — when Wayne Shaw was seen chowing down on a pie during the second half of the game:

The 46-year-old Shaw, who in addition to being Sutton's backup goalkeeper serves as the club's stadium caretaker, attained something of a legendary status during Sutton's FA Cup run, despite not actually playing during that run. But the pie incident has proved to be Shaw's downfall.

Because, you see, there was a bet running on whether Shaw would eat a pie live on TV during the game (by Sun Bets, which sponsors Sutton):

Wayne Shaw To Eat A Pie Live On Air = 8/1https://t.co/RbjPZpZ6NK #FACup #SUTARS pic.twitter.com/0YbfWbsHJh — Sun Bets (@SunBets) February 20, 2017





Naturally, the powers that be in English soccer didn't take kindly to this development, and Shaw has left the team as the investigation has kicked into gear.





The magic of the FA Cup is fleeting. Don't spend it eating a pie.





[H/T Vice Sports]