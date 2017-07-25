Senators Discuss 'Beating The Shit Out Of' Congressman After Sexist Jabs

​There's friendly fire on Capitol Hill today as Republicans battle over health care reform. A recording of a conversation between Republican Senator Susan Collins (ME) and Democrat Jack Reed (RI) has leaked, where Collins calls Republican representative Blake Farenthold of Texas "huge" and "so unattractive". The recording comes from streamed audio of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

MALE SENATOR on FARENTHOLD: "You could beat the shit out of him."



SUSAN COLLINS: "He's huge ... he's so unattractive, it's unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/hyw6fKU15E — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 25, 2017

The comments come a day after Farenthold blamed "female senators from the Northeast" for the uncertain status of the GOP health care bill, which will come up against too-close-to-call vote that could formally begin its consideration in the Senate Tuesday afternoon. Three female senators have been key opponents of the current bill: Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Collins is the only one representing the Northeast.

Farenthold went on to say "If it was a guy from south Texas I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style," referencing the duel that killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804.

Collins issued an official response Monday, saying "in twenty years in the Senate, I have had a lot of people make suggestions about how to resolve legislative disputes, but until today nobody had ever suggested a duel." Later, Farenthold told the Dallas Morning News that his remarks were "clearly tongue in cheek."







