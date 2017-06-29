Here's Who Will Be Allowed To Enter The US Under Trump's Revised Travel Ban, Which Goes Into Effect Tonight

WELCOME TO THE USA! NOT YOU, GRANDMA.

​On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear two challenges to President Donald Trump's ban on migrants from six majority-Muslim countries and all refugees in October, meaning large parts of the ban will go into effect until then. In the meantime, the court is allowing anyone with "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" to enter the country.

The meaning of "bona fide relationship" was not immediately clear, so today the State Department — which is part of the Trump administration — issued guidance to embassies and consulates attempting to dispel any confusion. Here's what we know.

'Close' Family Members Of US Residents Will Be Allowed In

Parent-child relationships, marriages and sibling relationships are considered "bona fide," according to the State Department.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department say that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.



[Associated Press]

Extended Family Relationships Are Not Considered 'Close'

Non-nuclear family members are not considered "close" under the Trump administration's guidelines.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships.



[Associated Press]

The Guidelines Also Define What A Bona Fide Relationship With An Entity Means

What if a person from the six countries (or a refugee) wants to prove that he or she has a bona fide relationship with an entity? The State Department's guidelines say that such a relationship must be "formal" and "documented" — and explicitly add that hotel reservations don't count.

A bona fide relationship with a "U.S. entity," according to the cable, "must be formal, documented, and formed in the ordinary course, rather than for the purpose of evading the E.O.," or executive order.



The new guidelines make clear that someone who has accepted a job offer from a company in the United States or an invitation to deliver a lecture at an American university may enter, but that a nonprofit group may not seek out citizens of the affected countries and count them as clients for the purpose of getting around the ban.

[The New York Times]

The New Ban Probably Won't Cause As Much Chaos As The First Ban

The original version of Trump's travel ban — which barred virtually everyone from the six Muslim-majority countries already mentioned, plus Iraq — set off mass protests and confusion at major international airports. The relative clarity of the administration's new guidelines will probably prevent a repeat of that scenario.

Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan confirmed to CNN that the President's revised executive order "would not affect persons who arrive at our ports of entry with legitimate travel documents."

"The professional men and women of DHS expect 'business as usual' at our ports of entry upon implementation of the March 6 EO," he added.



[CNN]





However, advocacy groups are still planning to monitor ports of entry in case problems occur.

Advocacy groups such as Amnesty International plan to send researchers to US airports, such as Dulles International Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport on Thursday, to monitor developments and observe implementation of the ban in case any disputes arise.



[CNN]

The ACLU Has Released A Statement Calling The Guidelines 'Restrictive' And 'Arbitrary'

The civil liberties organization, which has issued legal challenges to every version of Trump's travel ban, criticized the State Department's guidance as arbitrary.

[T]he guidance arbitrarily refuses to treat certain categories of familial relationships (grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins, fiancés, fiancées, and more) as "bona fide" relationships.

"It remains clear that President Trump's purpose is to disparage and condemn Muslims. The reported guidance does not comport with the Supreme Court's order, is arbitrary, and is not tied to any legitimate government purpose," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants' Rights Project.

[ACLU]





The travel ban will be enforced starting at 8 PM EDT tonight.