The Most Efficient (And Awesome) Way To Fight Giant Wildfires Is With A Plane Full Of Water

Since the country's dry season began last July, Chile has been struggling with terrible wildfires. According to NPR, more than 2,300 square miles have been completely incinerated. And as of last Wednesday, there were as many as 70 active blazes in the country. But that number is dwindling now thanks to a very awesome initiative: extinguishing Chile's fires by dropping literally tons of water out of the sky with 747 Supertankers.

Since some of these fires are raging in areas where Chileans live, there are a handful of videos on YouTube showing these supertankers doing their thing. And my, is it a marvelous thing they do.













This one is especially cool. Look for the rainbow at the end of the clip that starts 30 seconds in.





Stay safe, Chile.