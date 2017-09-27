Is The Super Nintendo Classic Edition Worth Buying? Here's What The Reviews Say

When Nintendo released a miniaturized version of their classic 8-bit console loaded with 30 games last year it became the must have gaming item of the season and impossible to find, like, anywhere. With the new Super Nintendo (SNES) Classic Edition, Nintendo's tried to learn a few lessons about availability, cable length and game selection for this 16-bit throwback console. Is it worth hunting one down? Here's what the reviews have to say:

First, These Are The 21 Games It Has

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2 (previously unreleased)

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Barring a serious surprise move from Nintendo, you won't be able to add any other games to the system unless it turns out to be as easy to hack as the NES Classic was (which is flirting with piracy, y'all).

The Console Itself Looks Great, But It Isn't Perfect

​Physically, it’s an almost perfect replica of its namesake, only smaller, and with the same red power-on LED visible in the seam where the two plastic halves of its shell meet. The console portion is slightly shorter than the controllers themselves. At one-sixth the size of a standard PS4 and with a cheap plastic cover guarding the controller ports, I found myself thinking of it alternatively as cute or chintzy and still haven’t quite made up my mind.

[Gizmodo]

I dislike the fact that the "controller ports" on the front are just for show. To plug in a pad, you have to pull down a flap to reveal the actual ports beneath. With the controllers connected, it looks a little goofy. If you're the type who unplugs everything after use, then it's probably not a big deal, but I'm not that sort of person at all.



[Engadget]





The Two Controllers Are The Ones You Know And Love

It comes with two near-identical replicas of the SNES’s controllers, which plug into the console using Wii-style ports. (This also means that you can use them with the NES Classic, Wii, or Wii U.)



[The Verge]

The L and R buttons are still mushy, the A/B/X/Y configuration is still satisfyingly clicky, and those damn wires will still get tangled every time you want to play Mario Kart with a friend.



[Kotaku]

It was the best controller around at the time, and there's nothing I'd rather play these games on. While the NES Classic controller had a tiny 20-inch cable, the SNES Classic's has 43 inches to play with. It's just long enough for my apartment but still probably not up to scratch for the average American living room. Still, it's a huge improvement.



[Engadget]





The Menu Stuff Is Nice, But Having To Hit 'Reset' Is A Pain

You have the option to keep the background active if the console is left idling; Mario will walk by and hit a game block from the main menu to roll gameplay footage. Turning on "My Game Play Demo" uses your own gameplay saved by the system and "Classic Demo" uses built in footage. It’s cute, just like the lovely menu music.



[Gamespot]

As with the NES Classic, the “reset” toggle returns players to the main menu where you can save progress at any point during gameplay—which is massively counterintuitive to anyone who played one of these things.



[Gizmodo]





The New 'Rewind' Save System Is Slick But Similarly Hindered By The 'Reset' Button

Each game lets you save up to four “suspend points”—save states—that also let you rewind anywhere from a few seconds to a minute (depending on the game) in case you screw up. (Yet another reason you’ll want the box next to you as you play.)



[Kotaku]



It’s a great idea that’s been implemented in a number of retro re-releases over the years, but on the SNES Classic, it’s far too clunky to be very useful. In order to rewind a game, you first need to get up and hit the reset button, then jump into the game’s saves and select the rewind option. In theory, rewinding is a great way to alleviate some of the frustrations inherent in fast-paced retro action games. But given all of the necessary steps required to use it, I’ve barely even bothered with the feature.



[The Verge]

Adding rewind in-game would of course require adding extra buttons to the controller, which would undermine the veneer of authenticity. But the SNES didn’t output to HDMI, either. The SNES didn’t let you rewind. Difficulty, and in some cases outright unfairness, was what gave a game replay value 25 years ago.



[Gizmodo]





Of The Video Display Modes, One Should Be Right For You

The only real options you need to worry about are the three different display modes. Just like on the NES Classic, you can choose from a faithful 4:3 version of the game you’re playing, or a “pixel perfect” mode that pulls everything together so it looks tighter and crisper. There’s also a mode that lets you simulate an old-school tube TV by displaying virtual scanlines on the screen. Each mode looks great, though I’m partial to the visual pop you get from pixel perfect mode. The SNES Classic also adds in different background options to fill in the black bars at the side of the screen. These range from colorful patterns to faux-wood paneling, but I found them all a bit too distracting to be useful.



[The Verge]



Of the three, I found myself using the CRT filter almost exclusively. The emulated scan lines never felt too jarring, and the extra blur actually helped cover up some of the older titles’ jankiness. In particular, Star Fox 2’s early-era 3D graphics and very thin, italicized text were hard to look at in any other mode than CRT.



[Polygon]

The SNES Classic outputs at 720p rather than 1080p, with a choice of display modes. "Pixel perfect" displays just the pixels that the SNES would draw while 4:3 stretches them to what they would've looked like on a TV at the time (arguably, the way they were intended to be seen). The final option adds a CRT filter to the 4:3 mode -- it's cute but not convincing. None of these modes will fill your modern 16:9 TV, so you can either have black space on either side of your game or fill them with one of several frames.



[Engadget]

HDMI is the single video output. This allows the SNES Classic to upscale games from their 240p resolution to 720p, a multiple of original resolution (by a factor of three); native 1080p would’ve resulted in slight pixel distortion.



[Gamespot]





The Game Selection Is Good Save For Minimal Multiplayer And A Few Notable Omissions

It packs 21 titles into a mini Super Nintendo box, and -- unlike the somewhat uneven list of 8-bit titles in the NES Mini -- the games included here are nearly all bona fide classics from the early '90s 16-bit era.



[CNET]

The drawback to all of these amazing single-player games is that the SNES Classic is somewhat lacking when it comes to quick, pick-up-and-play multiplayer experiences — which is especially strange considering the inclusion of a second controller. There are a few great options, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo, and it’s a lot of fun to play platformers like Super Mario World and Donkey Kong Country as a co-operative experience. But if you want to break out your SNES Classic for some quick fun at a friend’s house, there are surprisingly few options.



[The Verge]

It’s disappointing that, even with the heavy RPG presence, there’s no Chrono Trigger, and a solid sports game aside from Super Punch-Out!!! – such as NBA Jam – would have been appreciated. (Rights issues may be to blame, of course, but it’s nonetheless a noticeable omission.)

[IGN]





Games Don't Really Run Any Better Or Worse Than They Did On The Old System

I spent time with all 21 titles to get a feel for how they ran. By and large, games look true to form and run exactly as you’d expect, for better and worse. A few games suffered from framerate drops. Street Fighter II Turbo had some slowdown with characters pulling off flashy attacks as did Mega Man X in the more hectic moments. The system is more or less mimicking real hardware, adhering to the original performance of these games. It’s not game-breaking, but it was noticeable and undermined a few moments.



[Gamespot]





Considering How Pricey Retro Games Get, It's A Value

$80 may seem steep for such a small package, but the list of games would cost nearly double if you bought them on Nintendo’s Virtual Console. Let’s not even go down the road of tallying up a collection of these games on working cartridges. An original Earthbound can easily sell for over $150.



[Gizmodo]



If Nintendo were to offer even 10 of these games in an $80 bundle for the Switch, I'd recommend you pick them up. Sure, the micro-console format here is less convenient than that, but you're still getting great games and a cute piece of memorabilia as well.



[Engadget]





Hopefully You'll Be Able To Find One This Time

Nintendo seems confident that it’ll do a better job this year with producing more hardware, and it’s also looking to fix last year’s shortage issues by bringing the NES Classic back next year. Given the track record, we’ll just have to see how that plays out.



[Polygon]

Nintendo has already pledged that the unit should be available into 2018, and the company has stated that you should avoid auction sites, saying, "You shouldn't pay more than $79.99."



[CNET]







TL;DR

The miniature NES was great for getting in quick doses of nostalgia, whether it was Super Mario Bros. or Pac-Man. But the SNES Classic demands your time, and it’s much more rewarding because of it.



[The Verge]





