A Really Cool Way To Visualize The Sun's Staggering Size

The Sun is big. You know it. Digg knows it. We all know it. But every once in a while, it's fun to step back and appreciate just how dang big that sucker is. To help us on that quest, astrophysicist Karl Battams helpfully showed how big a currently-visible sunspot is with a bunch of celestial objects:
That sunspot is a tiny portion of the Sun's surface, and it still comfortably holds some planets and a bunch of moons.
It also helps drive home how far away the Sun is such that the Moon was able to block it out of the sky last week.