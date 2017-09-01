YOUR DAILY DOSE OF WHOA

A Really Cool Way To Visualize The Sun's Staggering Size

​The Sun is big. You know it. Digg knows it. We all know it. But every once in a while, it's fun to step back and appreciate just how dang big that sucker is. To help us on that quest, astrophysicist Karl Battams helpfully showed how big a currently-visible sunspot is with a bunch of celestial objects: 

 

That sunspot is a tiny portion of the Sun's surface, and it still comfortably holds some planets and a bunch of moons. 

It also helps drive home how far away the Sun is such that the Moon was able to block it out of the sky last week. 


