Today, attorney Gloria Allred and client Summer Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump in a New York court. In October 2016, Zervos publicly accused Trump of sexual assault. The lawsuit filed today is the first official legal action taken by one of Trump's sexual assault accusers since alleged victims began coming forward in the fall. Here's what you need to know.

Zervos Is Accusing Trump Of Defamation

After Allred and Zervos made their initial appearance accusing Trump of assault, Trump accused Zervos of lying. This accusation is the basis of the lawsuit filed today.

The lawsuit calls Trump a “liar and misogynist” for disparaging Zervos after she made the [assault] allegations. The lawsuit claims Trump lied about Zervos by claiming he never met her at a hotel or groped her inappropriately, Allred said. The lawsuit also notes that Trump claimed Zervos’s allegations were “made up.”

The Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant Originally Spoke Out After The Release Of The Billy Bush Tapes

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles, Summer Zervos described an encounter with Trump in a Beverly Hills hotel room where, she said, Trump kissed and groped her... Zervos said she reached out to Trump some time after appearing on the NBC show in hopes of getting work at Trump’s real estate company.

Trump Responded By Attacking Zervos And Her Character

Trump responded to the accusation by stating the Zervos was lying, and that they never met, saying:

I vaguely remember Ms. Zervos as one of the many contestants on The Apprentice over the years. To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life. In fact, Ms. Zervos continued to contact me for help, emailing my office on April 14th of this year asking that I visit her restaurant in California.

Zervos Held A Second Press Conference Asking Trump To Retract His Retaliatory Statements Against Her

Asking Trump to retract his statements calling her and other accusers liars, Zervos said:



Mr. Trump stated that after the election he would file lawsuits against me and the other accusers he sexually assaulted...[I've been] threatened, bullied and saw my business targeted... I also suffered other repercussions because I chose to speak out and tell the truth.

Zervos Says She'll Drop The Lawsuit If Trump Retracts His Statement About Her

Zervos claims the point of the lawsuit is purely to establish that his words were false and defamatory, saying she'll drop the suit if Trump retracts his statements about her.

Ms Zervos said she would be willing to immediately retract the lawsuit with no monetary compensation or legal fees if Mr Trump would admit his alleged crime. She added she wanted to repair her "reputation".

Zervos is one of many women who has forward to accuse Trump of assault. You can view a list of other accusers here.