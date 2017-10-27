Is George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

George Clooney's had some good and not-so-good turns behind the camera as a director. Still, given his credits, who better to take an old Coen brothers script and bring it to life? Clooney enlists his writing buddy Grant Heslov along with Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac in "Suburbicon, out Friday October 27th. Trailers make the movie seem an awful lot like a Coen brothers film — does Clooney do a good job imitating them or has he dropped the ball? Here's what critics are saying:

'Suburbicon' Has Two Very Different Plot Lines

The cheery mailman gets a shock when he knocks on the door of a new resident and discovers that the African-American woman he assumes to be the maid is actually the lady of the house, Mrs. Meyers (Karimah Westbrook). That alarm instantly spreads, sparking a rabid town hall meeting at which homeowners protest the perceived violation of their community and the inevitable drop in property values.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

While the Meyers just want to live the lives promised them in the Suburbicon brochure, Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) is having his family torn apart. One average night, two men (Glenn Fleshler and Alex Hassell) break into the Lodge house and chloroform the whole family, including Gardner’s wife (Julianne Moore) and son Nicky (Noah Jupe). Mrs. Lodge dies but is quickly replaced in the family unit by her twin sister Margaret (also Julianne Moore, of course). Nicky suspects something strange is going on here, the killers come by Gardner’s office with demands, and Oscar Isaac shows up after about an hour as a suspicious insurance investigator.



[RogerEbert.com]





From The Beginning, It's Clear That Clooney And Heslov Added A Lot To The Coen's Original Script

Clooney and writing partner Grant Heslov took a long-shelved Coen Brothers’ script and grafted it onto another project , the story of racial harassment in the ’50s model suburb of Levittown. The seams certainly show, as “Suburbicon” is basically two concurrent stories interwoven by the fact that both take place on the same block.



[IndieWire]

It's almost inevitable, while watching Suburbicon, that you find yourself wondering about the movie Joel and Ethan Coen might have made of it, had they gone ahead with their original script.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Throughout, the film clings to an idea that it’s somehow telling us something we don’t know about 1950s America or the stultifying conformity of suburban life. None of the film’s ruminations reveal much edge or insight, however. And Clooney’s aping of the Coens’ deadpan menace only illustrates that a director can mimic their style but never quite grasp the underlying wit that gives it vibrancy.



[Paste]





Clooney's Commentary On Race Isn't Enlightening...

Clooney tackles the Myers’ story head-on, starting with their arrival in the neighborhood (the friendly mailman’s smile drains when he realizes Mrs. Myers is not the maid) and following through the angry town meetings, the aggressions big and small, the rising neighborhood pressure, and the inevitable violent release. His earnestly laudable, heart-in-the-right-place direction is designed to elicit reserved outrage scene-for-scene-for-scene, inspiring audiences to shake their heads and tsk-tsk about how bad it was back then.

[IndieWire]

The film cuts in real footage of white women from the mid-century talking about how they want the freedom to choose to live with other white people, which is obviously intended to remind us that what is happening in Suburbicon isn’t fantasy. It happened. A lot. The images of crowds of angry white neighbors seem lifted from images of crowds during efforts to integrate public schools and other places.



[Vox]

Is racism in the United States as toxic as ever? Absolutely. Is pointing out the existence of racism in the gleaming Eisenhower era the stuff of dramatic counterpoint or groundbreaking observation? Nope.



[The Wrap]





... And 'Suburbicon' Largely Sidelines Its Black Characters

What actually happens is that a murderous, bloody screwball plot happens in one house; just across the yard, a hollering crowd of angry racists threatens the Meyers’ life. The latter plot is minimized in service of the former, and while the intent is clear — the Lodges’ treachery becomes even more absurd by contrast with the Meyers’ actual trouble — in execution, it just feels like the second story is being sidelined. The black people are here to serve the white story, again.



[Vox]

Where the movie really falls apart is by treating the Myers not as people but as a symbol. Clooney’s message may be well intentioned, but it feels hollow when the Myers don’t even get first names. On the one hand, perhaps Clooney didn’t feel comfortable trying to speak for black families and he feels that he’s in far safer territory if he’s chastising racist white people and how racism only serves as a distraction from our nation’s decline. But by depriving the Myers of individual voices and having them stand in for all black families, Clooney turns them into a cardboard cutout.



[Collider]



They bear their neighbors' cruelty with dignity and grace, because what else can they do when they're meant to serve as comforting reassurances for white viewers? Left unasked and unanswered is what happens to black people who can't meet that picture-perfect middle-class standard, who are messy and flawed and fucked-up – who are human, in other words.



[Mashable]





Tonally, It's Just Obvious This Mashup Wouldn't And Doesn't Work

Clooney is trying make a statement about the dual undercurrents of racism and craven personal hypocrisy that lurked under that perfect ’50s façade, but the tonal variance does his message a major disservice. Watching an innocent boy cower in his house as angry neighbors spew epithets and wave Confederate flags is harrowing; watching a chubby, bloodied Matt Damon tricycle away from a burning car is hilarious.



[IndieWire]

For the life of me, I don’t even remember Gardner even acknowledging the protests near his street. I suspect this is supposed to be clever, that Gardner is so invested in his own schemes that he doesn’t even realize (or care) what’s happening to his new neighbors, and the people in the town don’t care that Gardner is committing crimes right under their noses because they are too busy terrorizing the black family. In reality, it feels like two completely separate stories that have nothing to do with each other.



[UPROXX]

There are plenty of ways that “Suburbicon” could have gone to have fun with this premise, but it chooses none of them — or, rather, it chooses all of them simultaneously and the mix never works. If the movie is intended to be a black comedy about an incompetent crime, then the ugly scenes of racism don’t fit.



[The Wrap]





The Mileage Damon And Moore Get Out The Material Is Debatable

Moore gives a fun, stylized period performance (her sister character is an idiot) and Damon — pudged up for the occasion — is amusing as a selfish, weak little man who’s in over his head, a bit like William H. Macy in the Coens’ Fargo.



[Vulture]



Damon plays Gardner as a variation of the put-upon men we’ve seen in Fargo and A Serious Man, although it’s no fair spoiling whether he’s actually a heel or a Job-like martyr. But the script doesn’t dig too deeply into this man’s inner workings, and so Damon plays him with a blandness that rarely leads to much more. The film’s general intellectual laziness seeps in to Moore’s dual roles, as well. Whether as the saintly, sickly Rose or the teasingly nefarious Margaret, the actress amuses herself with the character types she’s portraying, resulting in performances that feel complacent rather than assured.



[Paste]





Oscar Isaac Lifts Up The Film's Best Scenes

Oscar Isaac shows up wearing Jon Polito’s mustache and does that Oscar Isaac thing of being the best part of any film that he’s in. Here he’s an insurance adjustor investigating the Lodge’s wrongful death claim, and he shares two delicious scenes with Moore and Damon.​

[IndieWire]

Suburbicon is a mediocre Coens caper with a bleeding-heart Clooney film crammed down its gullet. For a few minutes, though, it does achieve a devilishly funny edge, and all of them belong to Llewyn Davis himself, Oscar Isaac, who pops in to play, with great relish, a suspicious insurance-fraud investigator. For just a moment, at least, Suburbicon looks like the lost Coen classic it wants to be.



[The A.V. Club]

The two scenes in which Isaac's character "goes fishing," pulling the rug out from under first Margaret and then Gardner, inject a shot of vitality, danger and diabolical cleverness into the movie that's gone way too soon.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





When All Is Said And Done, Even If 'Suburbicon' Just Stuck To The Original Script It Might Not Be Great

Honestly, the dominant movie here isn’t so hot in the first place; one understands why the Coens, who wrote it right after Blood Simple, sat on the script for three and a half decades.



[The A.V. Club]

Gardner Lodge isn’t a memorable anti-hero—he’s kind of just a loathsome creep. Almost as if they recognize that, Clooney & Heslov try to tell the story through the eyes of Nicky, but that shift doesn’t quite work either. This is the story of a kid learning his parents aren’t perfect and all of his neighbors are violent racists. Without any humor or interesting characters to keep the film entertaining, that’s a tough premise for a movie.



[RogerEbert.com]

I frankly don’t know why Suburbicon happened. I do know that pulpy black comedy combined with a straight-ahead story of racism translates into sanctimonious pulp.



[Vulture]





TL;DR

Clooney has basically made a feature-length tweet. While most of us have to confine our opinions on America to social media, a blog post, the comments section, or (if you’re feeling old fashioned) a letter to the editor, George Clooney is a wealthy, famous, powerful movie star, so his thoughts get to be a major motion picture starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.



[Collider]





Watch The Trailer



