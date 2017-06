Despite the old adage, we judge books by their covers all the time. So what's a good way to get a prospective reader to pick up your tome in a bookstore? Give it a nice looking cover, of course.

You could also appeal straight to our lizard brains with a sneaky subliminal advertising technique like the holographic message on the cover of this book:

Fittingly, the book is Leonard Mlodinow's "Subliminal," a 2012 work all about the forces that influence us by acting on our unconscious selves.





[Via Imgur]