Here’s All The Stuff You Wish You Got For Christmas

All gifts given in love are lovely to receive. But as far as gifts you’re actually going to use? Well, sometimes gifts from the fam don’t always hit the mark. So grab the gift receipt, return items on the low, and get what you really wanted to get this year. Here’s what was on our lists.

Cash your out-of-town relatives’ Christmas checks and knock yourself out.

Charge up to four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously.

Handmade stateside with premium components, Chippewa’s boots have classic styling for everyday wear with features like Vibram outsoles, full leather welts and comfort insert insoles.

This $100 drone offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with an HD camera and impressive 50-meter range.

With a 24-hour playtime, 66-foot Bluetooth range and built-in mic, this is as good a $25 wireless speaker gets.

The Philips One Blade is the best electric shaver for when you want to clean up your beard without irritating your skin.

Made from premium materials meant to keep your feet comfy, cozy, dry and odor-free, you’ll find yourself reaching for these before anything else in your closet.

These made-in-the-USA socks feature performance materials that don’t skimp on the cozy.

This Panasonic camera captures DSLM quality images without all the bulk of a traditional DSLR camera.

It’s discreet, powerful and only $9.

This one-year subscription includes free games every month, exclusive sales on new games and access to PlayStation’s multiplayer network.

These supremely comfortable Australian work boots can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet.

When people get excited about a blender, you know it’s great. Grab this really freaking great blender for $150 off.

This smart firewall protects all your home’s smart devices that aren’t protected by antivirus software.

These pieces are all designed, crafted and shipped from Christina Nicole’s North Carolina studio.

These sweat-resistant earbuds have an enhanced battery life, automatically pair to your phone and cost less than $30.

The Regalia takes its design cues from the stripped down, minimalist cafe racers of popular in post-WWII Europe. Right now it’s 20% off.

From the ever-reliable Penfield, this jacket shields you from the rain and the cold without being too bulky.

This tactical wallet combines your multi-tool and wallet into one sleek package that lets you cut down on your carry even further.

Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these $100 flashlights are on sale for $20.

Woolrich footwear ranges from some of the most rugged boots on the planet to cozy slippers dedicated to keeping your feet warm and toasty at home.

These elk-leather gloves is a classic sport glove lined with wool terry that adds a Gore Windstopper® Softshell to keep give you extra protection from the elements.

This Finisterre crew is knit from lambswool, so it’s light but sturdy.

This American-made denim have a relaxed fit and seriously comfortable stretch. We have a feeling you’ll want to wear them forever and always.

