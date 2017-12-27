Here’s All The Stuff You Wish You Got For Christmas

All gifts given in love are lovely to receive. But as far as gifts you’re actually going to use? Well, sometimes gifts from the fam don’t always hit the mark. So grab the gift receipt, return items on the low, and get what you really wanted to get this year. Here’s what was on our lists.
In Case You Didn’t Get A Nintendo Switch
Cash your out-of-town relatives’ Christmas checks and knock yourself out.
While You’re At It, Get This Charging Dock Too
Charge up to four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously.
Go On, Get The Boots
Handmade stateside with premium components, Chippewa’s boots have classic styling for everyday wear with features like Vibram outsoles, full leather welts and comfort insert insoles.
A Good Drone You Can Actually Afford
This $100 drone offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with an HD camera and impressive 50-meter range.
The Best Bluetooth Speaker For Your Buck
With a 24-hour playtime, 66-foot Bluetooth range and built-in mic, this is as good a $25 wireless speaker gets.
A Damn Good Electric Shaver
The Philips One Blade is the best electric shaver for when you want to clean up your beard without irritating your skin.
Socks Are A Great Gift — If They’re The Right Socks
Made from premium materials meant to keep your feet comfy, cozy, dry and odor-free, you’ll find yourself reaching for these before anything else in your closet.
Socks Are A Great Gift — If They’re The Right Socks, Pt. 2
These made-in-the-USA socks feature performance materials that don’t skimp on the cozy.
A Fantastic Camera For Less Than $800
This Panasonic camera captures DSLM quality images without all the bulk of a traditional DSLR camera.
This Car Charger Is As Good As Everyone Says It Is
It’s discreet, powerful and only $9.
A PlayStation Plus Subscription
This one-year subscription includes free games every month, exclusive sales on new games and access to PlayStation’s multiplayer network.
Your New Go-To Work Boot
These supremely comfortable Australian work boots can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet.
The Rolls Royce Of Blenders
When people get excited about a blender, you know it’s great. Grab this really freaking great blender for $150 off.
The Next Generation Of Cyber Home Security
This smart firewall protects all your home’s smart devices that aren’t protected by antivirus software.
Functional, Beautiful, Comfortable Jewelry
These pieces are all designed, crafted and shipped from Christina Nicole’s North Carolina studio.
Your New Favorite Workout Earbuds
These sweat-resistant earbuds have an enhanced battery life, automatically pair to your phone and cost less than $30.
A Resilient Timepiece
The Regalia takes its design cues from the stripped down, minimalist cafe racers of popular in post-WWII Europe. Right now it’s 20% off.
Layer Up For Winter
From the ever-reliable Penfield, this jacket shields you from the rain and the cold without being too bulky.
A Heavy-Duty Wallet With A Built-In Multi-Tool
This tactical wallet combines your multi-tool and wallet into one sleek package that lets you cut down on your carry even further.
A Two-Pack Of Tactical Flashlights
Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these $100 flashlights are on sale for $20.
Classic Slippers For Cozy Winters
Woolrich footwear ranges from some of the most rugged boots on the planet to cozy slippers dedicated to keeping your feet warm and toasty at home.
An Upgraded Glove
These elk-leather gloves is a classic sport glove lined with wool terry that adds a Gore Windstopper® Softshell to keep give you extra protection from the elements.
A Built-To-Last Sweater
This Finisterre crew is knit from lambswool, so it’s light but sturdy.
Denim That Looks Good And Feels Good
This American-made denim have a relaxed fit and seriously comfortable stretch. We have a feeling you’ll want to wear them forever and always.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.