Here's A Good Illustration Of Why Copy Editors Are Important

​Last week, students in Pratt, Kansas took advantage of Disability Mentoring Day to visit local businesses and learn about different jobs. One job that does appear to be in need of filling in Pratt is copy editor for the local paper, the Pratt Tribune, which headlined its story about Mentoring Day like so:

Writer: "Is it 'firsthand' or 'first hand'?"

Editor: "Either one is fine." pic.twitter.com/36xHxrG9q1 — AJ ⚾️ (@NCSox) October 29, 2017

As many Twitter users have pointed out, it should be "first-hand," which makes the headline a great deal less, uh, salacious. This moment of levity comes as newsrooms across the country — including the New York Times — are downsizing their copy editing departments. Cool!





[Via Twitter]