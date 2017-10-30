THAT SEEMS... WRONG

Here's A Good Illustration Of Why Copy Editors Are Important

​Last week, students in Pratt, Kansas took advantage of Disability Mentoring Day to visit local businesses and learn about different jobs. One job that does appear to be in need of filling in Pratt is copy editor for the local paper, the Pratt Tribune, which headlined its story about Mentoring Day like so:

 

As many Twitter users have pointed out, it should be "first-hand," which makes the headline a great deal less, uh, salacious. This moment of levity comes as newsrooms across the country — including the New York Times — are downsizing their copy editing departments. Cool! 


[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROBOTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A First-Of-Its-Kind Robot

18 diggs jibo.com
Jibo is the first social robot for the home that looks, listens and learns. He’ll answer questions, take photos, crack jokes and bust out a dance move on command. The more you interact with Jibo, the more he learns about you and your preferences.

Trending Tech Stories