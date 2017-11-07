LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

'Kimmel' Re-Imagined 'Stranger Things' As An '80s Sitcom And It Was Hilarious

Jimmy Kimmel mashed together '80s sitcom "Perfect Strangers" and modern Netflix sensation "Stranger Things" into this glorious late night fever dream.

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


Conan stopped by Harlem to get styled by fashion icon Dapper Dan. Who knew our favorite ginger could look so dashing in a glittery, see-through bomber jacket?

 Team Coco


Stephen Colbert delivered a powerful monologue on the recent mass shooting in Texas that left 26 dead. 

Everyone is heartbroken when this happens and you want to do something but nothing gets done... It can make you feel hopeless. And, look, I don't know what to do but I know that hopelessness is not the answer.

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


In lighter fare, "The Late Show" opened its episode last night with a campy version of "Pokémon" starring Donald Trump.

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Trevor Noah poked fun at Trump for his very Trumpian behavior in Japan while on his tour of Asia. 

 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah


Finally, William H. Macy, Matt LeBlanc and Hailey Baldwin played "Nuzzle Whaaa?" on "Corden," a game in which the blindfolded stars had to guess what items were presented to them based off a nuzzle. 

 The Late Late Show with James Corden



