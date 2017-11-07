'Kimmel' Re-Imagined 'Stranger Things' As An '80s Sitcom And It Was Hilarious

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

Jimmy Kimmel mashed together '80s sitcom "Perfect Strangers" and modern Netflix sensation "Stranger Things" into this glorious late night fever dream.





Conan stopped by Harlem to get styled by fashion icon Dapper Dan. Who knew our favorite ginger could look so dashing in a glittery, see-through bomber jacket?





Stephen Colbert delivered a powerful monologue on the recent mass shooting in Texas that left 26 dead.

Everyone is heartbroken when this happens and you want to do something but nothing gets done... It can make you feel hopeless. And, look, I don't know what to do but I know that hopelessness is not the answer.





In lighter fare, "The Late Show" opened its episode last night with a campy version of "Pokémon" starring Donald Trump.

Trevor Noah poked fun at Trump for his very Trumpian behavior in Japan while on his tour of Asia.





Finally, William H. Macy, Matt LeBlanc and Hailey Baldwin played "Nuzzle Whaaa?" on "Corden," a game in which the blindfolded stars had to guess what items were presented to them based off a nuzzle.







