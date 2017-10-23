Is The New Season Of 'Stranger Things' Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

​Last year "Stranger Things" captured a lot of attention for all the right reasons: a fun story, great performances, an excellent title sequence... you know. Any smash-hit show going into its second season has a huge challenge ahead of it thanks to raised expectations — undeterred, the Duffer brothers want this to be like a movie's bigger, better sequel. Does "Stranger Things 2" — on Netflix starting Friday, October 27th — hit the mark or follow in the footsteps of so many '80s sequels and, well, suck? Here's what the reviews have to say:

'Things' Picks Things Up About A Year Later...

Without spoiling anything the creators haven’t made known themselves — and specifically avoiding a key opening sequence we’ve been asked not to discuss — Season 2 picks up nearly a year after the ending of Season 1. All is as it was in Hawkins, Indiana. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and a recovered Will (Noah Schnapp) have shifted their interests from board games to arcade games.



[IndieWire]

The teenagers are caught up again in a love triangle, as Nancy (Natalia Dyer) continues to be haunted by the coverup of Barb’s (Shannon Purser) death, driving a wedge between her and Steve (Joe Keery), and pushing her in Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) direction. At the Byers’ house, Joyce (Winona Ryder) is seeing someone new — Bob (Sean Astin), a sweet and dorky Radio Shack employee — and the home itself again plays a key role in unraveling the mystery of the season.



[Collider]

Eleven's plot is largely kept separate from the events in Hawkins, taking the abused psychokinetic girl in new and not entirely predictable directions. Her whereabouts since the first season are a key mystery early on, but as that path is explored, it feels as though The Duffer Brothers are beginning to tell two stories with the series.



[Wired UK]







... And Sure Enough, It Feels Far From Normal In Hawkins

Like a shift in winds, Stranger Things 2 just feels different. There’s a somber maturity the party of Hawkins carries around with them. Those who know about Will Byers’ experience trapped within the Upside Down are keenly aware of the topsy-turvy world they now live in.



[Polygon]

That said, the show’s chief accomplishment — aside from thousands of Halloween-costume tributes to its characters — is getting so many people to greedily binge on a story that is, at its core, about profound and lasting trauma. The men, women and children of Hawkins have PTSD or worse, and the pop-culture trappings help lighten the earnest examinations of painful memories and harrowing relationships.



[Variety]





The 'Sequel' Ambitions Play Out Like You'd Expect, In Some Good Ways And Bad

There will come a point where the Duffers and Netflix are pushing their luck with this series, where there will be too many characters and too many plot twists that evoke eye rolls and moans of, “Oh, this again?” Thankfully, it’s not there yet.



[UPROXX]

Though the love-dovey high schoolers remain the show’s worst arc — no matter how the three are mixed and matched, they remain a black hole for chemistry — the rest of the cast mostly benefits from additional time. The boys aren’t pushed too quickly into adulthood and remain a pure-hearted joy. A new member of the “party” creates similar fissures as Eleven did last season, but the shift isn’t as predictable as it sometimes seems, even though it isn’t particularly engaging either.



[IndieWire]

The fact that it’s modeled after a sequel acts like a double-edged sword. Storylines that can be contained within one episode are dragged out across an entire season, while other storylines that need more room to grow fester in the show’s underbelly.



[Polygon]





'2' Isn't Here To Scare You Way More Than Its Predecessor

There are more jump scares and grotesque imagery, but this isn’t Halloween or Hellraiser. Stranger Things 2 is still rooted in the traditional, almost trope-like ‘80s sci-fi genre that inspired the first season. That means elements of the season are lifted from the horror of ‘80s films, but it doesn’t ever devolve into a traditional scary movie. To be frank, the horror elements of Stranger Things 2 are some of the least interesting, and it was a wise decision to incorporate it as a minor theme.



[Polygon]



The new threat is an effectively spooky one, with Will again at the center of things. There are genuinely tense moments and a systemic expansion of that dark force’s reach into our world (I’m staying vague to avoid potential spoilers), and there are some refreshing practical effects scattered in among the CG.



[Collider]

Stranger Things is still a show that functions best when characters are navigating dark hallways, bunkered down in cramped cabins or shining flashlights into obscure storm cellars and the Duffers, directors of four episodes, make sure that subsequent helmers Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton and Rebecca Thomas are all on the same page. Thomas and Pixar veteran Stanton are the newcomers to this world and they're responsible for the fifth through seventh episodes, which are when the season becomes most exciting.



[The Hollywood Reporter]





The Cast Of Characters In Hawkins, New And Old, Are Still The Show's Best Strength

The kids and the adults are all well established at this point, and the creative team learned what their actors were capable of a year ago. So there’s a lot more of both Dustin and Lucas than we got the first time around, as the two of them vie for Max’s affections, while Steve becomes more complicated and entertaining as a reluctant hero than he was as the cruel jock with the impressive hair. (Steve and Dustin become the oddest of odd couple pairings for the season’s second half, and it’s wonderful.)



[UPROXX]

Maxine – a.k.a. 'Mad Max' – proves one of the most refreshing additions to the cast. A tomboyish Californian transplant to Hawkins, she breaks up the boys-only vibe (somewhat filling the role of the departed Eleven, which Mike resists), while having her own engaging sub-plot involving her abusive step-brother Billy (Power Rangers' Dacre Montgomery, in possibly the worst/most hilarious '80s mullet ever captured on screen).



[Wired UK]

The writers have wisely focused on the things that make Steve likable and the things that make Nancy badass and both actors benefit. In two seasons, Stranger Things has yet to reach the limitations of its diminutive stars and it's the coming-of-age side of the story for which I have an insatiable appetite.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

The Duffer brothers and their writers know how to make you fall in love with a character — or eight characters. Even newcomer Sean Astin, who plays a local RadioShack employee named Bob, becomes a godlike hero that you’ll root for time and time again. The reason Stranger Things 2 works isn’t just because of the tantalizing monster story, which is a fantastic addition to what was done in the first season, but the characters that gallantly carry the weight of the drama.



[Polygon]





This Season's Standout Performance Is Noah Schnapp As Will In A Much-Expanded Role

In last season’s finale, Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, returned from his trip to the Upside Down intact — or so it seemed. This season, he is at the center of the narrative — even more so than Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven — and Schnapp proves more than up to the task of portraying Will’s deepening distress.



[Variety]



We didn't get to see much of him during season one, since he spent most of the time missing or trapped in a wall, so he's an unexpected but also totally expected revelation in season two, even with just a facial expression, or a quivering brow under that bowl cut.

[E! Online]





The Show Wears Its '80s Nostalgia (And Some For The Last Season) On Its Sleeve, But That Doesn't Drag It Down Much

The Duffers are tapped in, but they don't pander, or at least they don't pander any more than Stranger Things always pandered, successfully, to Gen-X and Millennial viewers.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

In addition to inspiration from the likes of The Goonies, Firestarterand The Fog, it now works in nods and references – some overt, some merely implied – to The Warriors, The Lost Boys, The Exorcist, and more. There's a little too much in the way of knowing winks to '80s cinefantasia, and even doubles down on this in the casting of Sean Astin (who was himself in The Goonies) in a key role.



[Wired UK]

Nostalgia is alive and well for what seems like everyone’s favorite decade, and more locations, more special effects, and more action, make the new episodes feel (at least) movie-adjacent, if still very much a TV show.



[IndieWire]

Then there are the little things that are going to bother me and nobody else, like why the 1984 presidential election has been woven into the plot only as far as a production designer pondering which of our characters logically could come from homes with Mondale/Ferraro signs. The question of why this story, tightly swaddled in signifiers of the past, is so comforting in 2017 is one the Duffers prefer not to engage with.



[The Hollywood Reporter]







'2' Is More 'Aliens' Than 'Ghostbusters 2' — You'll Like It

There are some occasional moments that feel a little slow or confusing or messy, and just the nature of the story means there are some season one dynamics that are lacking for most of season two. But the payoff is so worth it that you forget about any of that by the final scene, and it's hard to feel anything but satisfied by the time it's all over…even if there's inevitably something sinister still looming out of sight.



[E! Online]



The first season’s epilogue left me with no interest in returning to this world, yet I had an enormous smile on my face for a lot of the new episodes, and particularly the last two, which turn out to be a tighter and more exciting climax than we got last time around.



[UPROXX]







TL;DR

The Duffers have managed to recapture what made Season 1 so good while still moving the story forward in necessary ways, with a smartly written and cleverly-plotted script.

[Collider]





Watch The Trailer



