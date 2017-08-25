You Need To Stop Chugging Water, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, ​a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week, chugging water is bad, truckers love public radio and slime is back.

Are you thirsty? Would you like a drink of water? Of course you would, you're absolutely parched. But one thing you must not do, and it's very important you pay attention here, you must not chug the water. I know, you're so very thirsty. But, please, sip.

Why? Well, this week Mel Magazine's Andrew Fiouzi spoke with a surgeon and found that if you're trying to hydrate chugging is not good for you. You are literally flooding your body with liquid and your body's response is to just piss most of it away.

Sipping slowly, however, gives your body time to absorb the water, leaving you happy and hydrated. That said, if you're just looking to pee a lot, then yeah, chugging water is a good way to do that.

[Mel]

With the invention of streaming music services, podcasts and heck, maybe even online video, the problem of what to entertain yourselves with on long drives isn't much of a daunting one. Largely gone are the days of leaving the range of a favorite radio station and stumbling amongst the static in order to find something tolerable.

Truckers, however, still have to wrestle with this reality, and they've found a solution: National Public Radio. As Alan Yu reports for Current, truckers just freaking love it. It's not that all truckers are secret latté-sipping libs who can't wait to discuss George Saunders with you; but rather NPR is a familiar voice in between unfamiliar stretches of the country.

It might sound obvious, but the United States is huge — a fact that's only amplified by trying to drive through it. At some point the various rest stops, restaurants and the people you come across just start to blur together. Who wouldn't find a friend in Steve Inskeep and Terry Gross?

[Current]

Maybe Adam Clair's feature in The Verge this week isn't that surprising. Slime is back? Did it ever leave? For those that grew up during the boomtimes of children's cable TV in the '90s slime is one of those timeless joys of youth — like farting or pizza or magic.

And it doesn't seem to be going away. Slime is big on YouTube. You don't have to buy slime anymore, you can just make it yourself. Maybe it's a wave of '80s and '90s nostalgia. Maybe it's every parent wanted to be the parent who "taught their kid how to be weird." Look, there probably isn't a larger point to be made about the popularity of slime outside of, well, kids love gross stuff.

I dunno, it's Friday. Now, more than ever, seems like a good time to read a few thousand words on the cultural history of slime. You deserve it.

[The Verge]

Here's a cool thing about real estate in New York: It's now more valuable as a financial asset than a place to actually live in. A developer buys up plots of land, builds some luxury apartments and the rich swoop in in order to secure a valuable investment. As you might imagine, tearing down existing structures so you can sell valuable empty boxes tends to displace people. Sure, there are laws that require new developments to also build in affordable units, but, uh, there's only so much space in the city.

Peter Moskowitz offers a bright idea in the Outline: What if we just kicked the rich out? The government could recognize that thousands of luxury apartments sitting empty for nearly the entire year is a waste of a public resource — available housing — and using eminent domain, reclaim that for the homeless. A rise in housing stock and challenge to the current trend of luxury apartments everywhere might even stem New York's historically shitty landlord problem.

Or maybe we can just leave market forces to gut New York, turning it into a city where only the extremely wealthy can live. That's what concrete dreams are made of.

[The Outline]