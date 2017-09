In an emotional return, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana walked into the House today to a standing ovation from fellow lawmakers. Scalise was shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice in June and was largely unconscious four days following. Now after three months in the hospital, Scalise is returning. You can watch his welcome below.

House floor gives standing ovation to Rep. Steve Scalise who returned to Capitol Hill after being shot in the Alexandria shooting in June. pic.twitter.com/QwlGQcwabI — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2017

In his address to fellow lawmakers, Scalise thanked the police, calling them "true angels."

Rep. Scalise thanks Capitol Police officer who helped save his life: "You are my hero, you saved my life." https://t.co/stLGYqIXNJ pic.twitter.com/tjghtmqSXw — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2017